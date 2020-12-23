The monarchy bounces back against the republic and its support rises by 20 points in three months in the event of a referendum

Posted: Wednesday December 23 2020 11:40 AM

Support for the constitutional monarchy has increased by twenty points in three months, in the event of a referendum. This is what the LaSexta barometer shows, which confirms a drop of 13.5 percentage points in those who opted for the Republic in September.

Thus, in the event of a vote for the state form, 54.3% of Spaniards would support the constitutional monarchy, against 34.3% who did so in September. Support for the republic would fall to 30.3% against 43.8% in the same month.

By parties, the most fervent monarchists would be those of Vox, with the support of 95.6% of their voters. It would be followed by the PP with 94.2% of its voters and the CS with 74.1%.

United We voters can choose the majority for the Republic: 88.7%. And among the Socialists, support for the Republic (44.7%) clearly exceeds that of the constitutional monarchy (36.1%).

By age, the youngest (18 to 35) would mostly support the monarchy at 48.1%. The 36 to 54 year olds would approve the current system with 55.4% and the seniors (55 to 75 years old) would approve it with 58.1%.

By gender, the two would be equal: 55.3% of men and 53.3% of women would support the monarchy.

Spaniards do not see the need for a referendum

This is in the event of a referendum, because 67.1% of people questioned in the LaSexta barometer do not deem it necessary. Only United We Can voters support her by a majority, 88.7% of those polled.

The biggest rejection of a referendum is felt by far-right voters, with 97.1%. They are followed by voters of the PP (94.9%) and citizens (87%).

PSOE voters are more divided, but mostly against the vote: 57.9% think it is not necessary, against 42.1% who do.

By sex and age, the results are still conclusive. 66.5% of men and 67.7% of women are against it. By age, people between 18 and 35 are opposed in 63.4%; those aged 36 to 54, 64.7%; and those aged 55 to 75, 73.3%.

The monarchy approves despite the scandals

The Spaniards strongly approve of the monarchy: it obtains an average score of 5.03, against 3.56 obtained by the republic.

Vox (8.28), PP (7.13) and Ciudadanos (6.24) approve the monarchy with a rating, but PSOE and United It can be suspended: 4.19 and 1.51, respectively.

In the case of socialist voters, they appreciate the republic better: an average score of 4.41. Those of Unidos Podemos give him a good pass, with a 7.21.

By gender, men approve of the monarchy more (5.13) than women, who suspend it (4.92). By age, support for the monarchy is also in the majority: 4.59 among those aged 18 to 35; 5.10 of those between 36 and 54 years old; and 5.30 among 55 to 75 year olds.

The sample of the barometer, prepared by the Invymark Institute for LaSexta, is 1,200 surveys.