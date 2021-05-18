Publication: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 11:56 PM

Some 8,000 people have arrived in Ceuta from Morocco over the past two days. Most swim, trying not to be swept away by the currents, and end up exhausted on the beach. Others, on the other hand, cross the border directly by walking along the pier.

“The Moroccans let us pass easily, they did absolutely nothing,” said one of the migrants, who recounts how women and children also came to swim on the coast of Ceuti. “People who wanted to come and find life,” he says.

And it is that among the people who arrived in Ceuta in the last hours, there are minors, young people and entire families. Many of those who try to cross cannot swim; for this reason, the Civil Guard monitors the boats to avoid drowning.

“I was scared yesterday because I swam at night and it’s very dangerous,” admits one of the young people who came to Spain like that. “There are stones, there are a lot of people …”, he explains. “I came in the morning, I knocked about four kilometers from the entrance to this beach here,” said another boy.

Once in Ceuta, migrants huddle on the rocks from where they resist the descent. Others remain in the water, closely watched by Spanish agents: they know that as soon as they arrive on land, they will be sent back to Morocco. A return that some try to avoid at all costs, like the young man who appears in the video which illustrates this news: he tries to flee, but the soldiers, already deployed in the area, respond with blows .

But how did these people get to Ceuta? They do it by sea, through the two points where the fence ends: to the north by Benzú and to the south by El Tarajal. It is precisely at this last point that they enter the most numerous: they leave a Moroccan beach, swim a few meters and circle the valley. It is the least dangerous and shortest route; when they come out of the water, they are already on European soil.

When the army arrived in this area, the soldiers took the beach next to the pier: thus, it was no longer worth the migrants to bypass it, but rather had to go into the water, swim until let them pass the next pier. , and so on, enter the beach. “My clothes were all wet, I slept with my clothes wet,” says one of the people who swam to Ceuta.

This Tuesday, Spanish agents guarded the border throughout the day: in the early hours, there were very few of them and they received a shower of stones from the Moroccan side, to which they responded with tear gas to disperse the people. However, within a few minutes the beach was full. Meanwhile, the minors who arrived in Ceuta have been transferred to conditioned warehouses, where they will be treated by the Red Cross.