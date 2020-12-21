the most common dates, times, number of days …

This is how the coronavirus has changed the way we take vacations: dates, times, the most common number of days …

After the Autonomous Communities gave the green light to the new rules and restrictions, many Spaniards began to organize what will probably be the strangest Christmas in history: gatherings of up to 10 people (including minors) or even less in communities like the Balearic Islands, outings exclusively for reunions and curfews at 10 p.m. or 1:30 a.m.

It’s a reality. The routine of Spaniards has been completely affected by Covid-19 in 2020, even having an impact on how they organize vacations. In fact, all this uncertainty has resulted in a 19.2% drop in the time in advance with which workers plan their vacations since March, according to an analysis of the more than 80,000 employees across Spain who use SesameTime, time control application. the most complete on the market. The August holidays are one example: while last year Spanish workers requested them almost a month in advance, in 2020 they only did so 15 days earlier.

Christmas is not spared either. By this point in December, in 2019, 67% of workers had already requested their vacation. This year, that amount only reaches 50% with only one week before the start of the holidays.

The pandemic has left behind months of planning and organizing long-awaited vacations to make way for last-minute plans, as evidenced by data from the Destinia platform, which indicates that 89% of trips booked are for fun. immediate. These figures show how the priorities of the Spaniards have changed and the doubts have caused a change in the distribution of vacations.

By comparing the distribution of public holidays by month, we observe that March, April and May of this year are lower than the same months of 2019. This is compensated by the holidays of July and August, from which the workers benefited more than the year last, being August 17th is the day with the most holidaymakers in 2020. However, it is possible that, as the holiday request is delayed, this data changes since 2019, this day was December 31st.

To all this, we must add the rise of telework, which has led to the arrival of new forms of work such as “ workation ” which, as its name suggests, consists of working in places that we normally deal with. like a place of vacation, that is to say to leave the rural house with the family and to work there, being able to prolong or not to spend the days on vacation.

Regarding the adaptation of human resources services to new demands from workers, Albert Soriano, founder of SesameTime, affirms that “managers of personnel teams adapt to the requirements of professionals. Due to the new work scenarios, it is necessary to meet the growing needs, with the aim that managers and employees of the company continue to be productive, relying on tools that accelerate and facilitate management processes staff such as Sesame ”.

