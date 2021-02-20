The most shocking images left by the fourth night of riots in Catalonia

Publication: Saturday, February 20, 2021 2:43 PM

Another night of tensions and riots in Catalonia left four detainees and 14 people in the care of health authorities, eight of whom were Mossos d’Esquadra.

And it is that the violent carried out attacks against street furniture, burn containers and throw objects, as we can see in the video that accompanies this news.

In Barcelona, ​​protesters tore off a road sign that smashed the window of a Caixa branch in Barri Gòtic, entering premises and destroying furniture and computers. In Pla de Palau, demonstrators erected a barricade in which a dozen containers burned.

Firecrackers and bottles were also thrown in Girona. LaSexta witnessed a disagreement between the protesters themselves, with some trying to start a fire while others attempted to put it out.

“I understand that people are protesting, but this is not the solution,” one of the neighbors told LaSexta. Images that contrast with the peaceful mobilizations that have been seen in Valencia, Villajoyosa, Durango and Mondragón.