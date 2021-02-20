The most striking human resources news of the week

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

Three Key Salary Trends in Tech and E-Commerce-Related Positions

Executives, employees, young people, seniors … who lived worse during the pandemic?

Healthy Eating Plans: How To Find The Perfect Balance Between Telecommuting And Eating Well

Technicians, health workers … What are the most difficult positions to fill in Spain? Which sectors have a talent shortage?

A dramatic January for the retail sector: 16% fewer contracts were signed than a year ago

HRDigital