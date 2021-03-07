The most striking human resources news of the week

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

Remuneration, job security, job opportunities … What is the level of satisfaction of employees in each autonomous community?

The business keys to promote equality and generate values ​​among HRDs

RRHHDigital launches Coffee Break, the first TV program dedicated to HR

The pandemic worsens the situation of female employment: the hiring of women fell by 29% in 2020

EY renews its sponsorship with the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors

In addition, we encourage you to follow us on our social networks:

Visit our space on Twitter.

Visit our profile on Linkedin.

Click “Like” on Facebook.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital