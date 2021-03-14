The most striking human resources news of the week

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

February records the highest female unemployment rate since 2015 with nearly three million unemployed

Interview. Manuel Villa (Cezanne HR): “Human resources management software facilitates people management processes and the integration of people into the organization”

Trend is consolidating: seven in ten workers prefer lower pay in exchange for flexible benefit packages

Labor compensation, protagonist of “ La Voz de los RRHH ”

2021 will be the year employment will return to pre-COVID levels, reaching 19.7 million employed people

In addition, we encourage you to follow us on our social networks:

Visit our space on Twitter.

Visit our profile on Linkedin.

Click “Like” on Facebook.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital