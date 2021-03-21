The most striking human resources news of the week
We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news
Physical, mental and financial health, star of the second television show Coffee Break
Interview. Alicia de Santos (Motiva Consulting): “The main advantage of a SAAS application is that it can be updated over time and the customer will benefit from it all the time”
Five reasons why corporate training is essential in the “ new reality ”
Interview. Ignacio Traves, Co-Founder and CSO of Cobee: “Companies must bet on flexibility in anything that contemplates the employee ecosystem”
Teleworking breaks a historic record in Spain, although it remains well below the European average
HRDigital