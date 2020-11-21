The most striking human resources news of the week

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

Five essential keys to HR digitization: this is how it benefits people management

Interview. Juan Salas, Iberia ERPM & HCM Sales Development Manager at Oracle: “We have already understood that cloud applications are the guarantee of success and now it’s the turn of HR management”

Find out which companies are most committed to diversity and inclusion in Spain

Tech, health and digital marketing, the fastest growing jobs during COVID-19

Interview. Ignacio Salvatierra, General Manager of Health at Aon: “It is more than ever time to take care of the health of employees and companies are more aware of their own responsibility”

