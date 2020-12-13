The most striking human resources news of the week

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

Seven trends in workers’ compensation that will be critical for HR in 2021

This Christmas, 15% fewer contracts will be signed than in 2019

Randstad, recognized in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

The five employment trends that will triumph in 2021

Catalonia and Madrid lead contract signing during Christmas season

In addition, we encourage you to follow us on our social networks:

Visit our space on Twitter.

Visit our profile on Linkedin.

Click “Like” on Facebook.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital