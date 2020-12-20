The most striking human resources news of the week

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

absolute success of the 4th Compensation and Remuneration Congress in which the keys to the field of labor compensation were analyzed

Resilience, flexibility, agility … and other trends that will mark HR management in 2021

82% of business leaders hope to facilitate teleworking but less than half of workers think it is possible

Gi Group, new sponsor of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors

Agro and logistics will remain the main sectors for job creation in 2021

In addition, we encourage you to follow us on our social networks:

Visit our space on Twitter.

Visit our profile on Linkedin.

Click “Like” on Facebook.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital