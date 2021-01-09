The most striking human resources news of the week

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

According to Adecco, the January sales campaign will lead to the signing of more than 167,000 contracts

2020 ends with more than 44,000 new unemployed in construction

Randstad appoints Jess Echevarra as new Executive Chairman for Spain, Portugal and Latin America

“The possibility of a rebound in COVID infections after the Christmas holidays and the resulting restrictions on economic activity impose a greater degree of uncertainty than usual”

Labor lawyers, nurses and logistics managers will be the most sought after profiles in 2021

