The most striking human resources news of the week

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

Interview. Alexandra Didry, doctor in social and organizational psychology and R&D director at PerformanSe: “The great comeback of critical thinking …”

Social distancing and economic crisis will stall inclusion of people with disabilities at work

Agreement for the extension of ERTE: it will be extended until May 31 and the ban on shooting remains intact

The 2021 Human Resources Worker’s Compensation Challenge

The keys to outsourcing in times of coronavirus: what are its advantages, what models exist, how has it evolved …

In addition, we encourage you to follow us on our social networks:

Visit our space on Twitter.

Visit our profile on Linkedin.

Click “Like” on Facebook.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital