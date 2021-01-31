The most striking human resources news of the week

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

Training and education, keys to employability in 2021, according to Adecco

Gamification, the key to business processes: find out how games can help business management

Quirn Salud, honored in 7 Health and RRHHDigital Business Awards: “We are committed to providing the best value to our workers from a global health perspective”

How to promote financial health? Discover the keys to contributing to the financial well-being of your employees

Randstad Research Analysis: The Year 2020 Leaves 623,000 Less Employees and 528,000 More Unemployed, While Public Sector Achieves Record Employment Figures

