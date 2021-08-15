The most striking news in Human Resources of the week

We review the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

To close or not to close the office in August: what are Spanish companies doing in 2021?

And after the holidays … the RH Innovation Summit is back!

The employability rate of vocational training is already higher even than that of university studies: which VET profiles are close to full employment?

The pandemic triggers job offers with telework in our country by 214%

X-ray of salary in B in Spain: unemployed and young people most likely to be paid in ‘black’

In addition, we encourage you to follow us on our social networks:

Visit our space on Twitter.

Visit our profile on Linkedin.

Click “Like” on Facebook.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric