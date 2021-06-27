The most striking news in Human Resources of the week

We review the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

Itxaso Larraaga, Director of Human Resources and CSR of SEUR, elected “The Most Influential of Human Resources”

TOP 50: Who are the ‘Most Human Resources Influencers’ of 2021?

The training and the HR Innovation Summit, protagonists of the TV show ‘Coffee Break’ directed by Arturo de las Heras and Jaime Sol

You can now purchase your ticket for the HR Innovation Summit 2021

How to integrate data analysis into people management: Telfonica and LMS give you the practical keys through real success stories

