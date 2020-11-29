The most striking news in human resources

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

You can now buy your ticket for the 4th Compensation and Retribution Congress

Interview. Eduardo Martn Cardona, CEO of Alares: “It’s a timely project, super exciting and I think we’re going to do a really good job”

Here’s how digitization is affecting HR: four key aspects of people management digital transformation

Interview. Fernando Prieto, CEO of HomeServe Espaa: “Our commitment is to provide our employees with the conditions necessary for the proper execution of their work, in a healthy environment with the necessary training and flexibility”

E-commerce, the salvation of the Black Friday campaign at the workplace

