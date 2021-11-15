the-most-valuable-spanish-spanish-coins-in-history

At noon on 30 October 2009, the The main hall of the Hotel Arts, in Barcelona, ​​was bursting. More than 1 had been received. 200 requests to attend the event, but only 200 people were chosen. The Áureo & Calicó auction house was about to start an event where collectors from all over the world could bid on a gold coin of 100 shields, minted in Segovia in 1609, during the reign of Philip III. The piece came from the so-called Caballero de Yndias collection, a set of more than 2. 000 units that belonged to a Spaniard living in Cuba and that he had treasured all his life. The starting price of the numismatic jewel, of 67 millimeters and 349 grams, was 944. 11 euros, to which had to be added a 18% of expenses and commissions. Only one attendee, a Swiss identified as “number 74”, I accept the challenge. In this way, the collector made this coin the most valuable in the history of Spain: 944. 11 euros. The Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero could not exercise the right of withdrawal as it was a “temporary importation”; that is, the copy had arrived from abroad for auction.

“A coin is worth exactly what someone is willing to pay at that time, but as an investment it is not a safe value. It is the law of supply and demand in a superlative degree “, writes Jesús Losada in his book The most valuable Spanish coins , where he collects the largest auctions that have been organized in the world up to 2021 on these desired pieces.

Losada details in his book that the one acquired at the Barcelona auction was struck at the Real Ingenio de la Moneda de Segovia, since this was the only mint equipped with the necessary machinery. To die-cut it, gold plates were passed “between two cylinders driven by a large hydraulic wheel as many times as necessary, until a sheet of the appropriate thickness (rail) was achieved.” Then, the rail was introduced between two rollers that had the front and the back carved. Only seven of the same are known in the world.

The second most valuable Spanish numismatic coin sold at auction was minted in Pamplona in 1652 during the reign of Philip IV. It is a piece of eight shields that belonged to the Archer Huntington collection, a New York philanthropist, who gave it to the Hispanic Society of America museum, where it was exhibited. But the museum entity entered into a serious financial crisis and was forced to put its collection on sale, made up of 38. 000 units. The whole thing was auctioned by Sotheby’s in March 2012 by 30 millions of dollars. But only for the Spanish coin of Felipe IV, which was put up for auction for the second time in November of that same year, were paid 590. 250 euros.

Coin of eight shields of 1652, auctioned at 2012 by 614.000 euros.

Of the third most valuable piece awarded in bid (another copy of 100 Shields of Philip IV minted in 1633) only four are known in the world: one that is kept in the National Archaeological Museum, another that belonged to Prince Ligne (who sold it in London in 1968), a third from a Milan collector identified as LB and which end It was previously auctioned at 2019 and also belonged to the Caballero de Yndias collection. Awarded by 590. 000 euros.

The 31 July 1695, a large fleet of Spanish galleons loaded with wealth and that had departed from Havana, sank off the coast of Sebastian (Florida) . A tremendous hurricane wiped out 12 of the 11 boats. Only one named Griffon was saved. Thus, more than 100. 11 coins ended up in the depths of the Atlantic. But thousands of them were found by treasure hunters – they are legally from the Spanish State as they form part of the cargo of State ships – who offer them to bidding houses for sale. In 2009, one of them, of eight gold shields, minted in Mexico in 1695, during the reign of Charles II. Only two specimens are known in the world. Buyer paid 448. 000 euros.

But among the most valuable coins auctioned, not all are gold. In seventh place is a silver minted in Mexico, eight reales from the times of Queen Juana I. It was awarded – it was put up for auction by the Daniel Frank Sedwick house – for 469. 400 euros in November 2014, becoming in the most expensive Spanish silver coin in history. In it two columns are distinguished, it was minted in 1538 and remained in legal tender in the United States up to 1857, “so these eight reais are considered the true first US dollars,” says the expert. There is evidence of the existence of only two other specimens, all rescued from a shipwreck.

Losada also recalls that other numismatic jewels are preserved that have never been auctioned, so they are ignored its market value, but which he considers authentic works of art with an estimate of more than one million euros. Mentions 50 excellent from the reign of the Catholic Monarchs, “an authentic jewel of 176 grams of weight and 57 millimeters in diameter, struck in Seville between 1497 and 1504 ″. It also belonged until 2012 to the Hispanic Society of America museum in New York.

One hundred gold ducats, of 1528, given by the Cortes de Monzón, to King Carlos I.

The Cortes de Monzón gave Charles I “the greatest coin of all time” as King of Aragon, 100 ducats stamped in Zaragoza in 1528. The piece weighs 400 grams and measure 83 millimeters in diameter. The golden present to the monarch was for having promoted the construction of the Imperial Canal of Aragon. The piece reflects the faces of Juana I and her son Carlos and is engraved with the legend “ Iona et Karolus reges aragorum trunfatores et katolicis “. During the War of Independence, it was stolen by Napoleon Bonaparte’s troops. At the moment it is exhibited in Paris, in the Department of Coins of the National Library of France, together with another of Enrique IV of Castile, a great Henry, where it reads: “ Enricus quartus Dei gracia rex castelle ed legionis ”.

In any case, Losada seems to have a preference for a great doubles by Fernando IV of Castile. He describes it as “impressive and unique piece of gold of 45 grams of weight and 67 millimeters in diameter, without mint mark or date (approximately between 1304 and 1308) ”. It is guarded at the Instituto de Valencia de Don Juan, in Madrid.

The specialist, however, is struck by the fact that none of the Spanish coins – given their scarcity, quality technique, age and conservation – has never exceeded one million dollars in national and international bids, especially when the most expensive piece ever auctioned in the world is a “ double eagle ” from 20 gold dollars minted in the United States in 1933 . In June of this year a collector paid 15, 4 million euros for him, although there are others 12 more copies. “But that’s another story,” he concludes.