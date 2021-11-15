Home/Health/ The mothers who came together in the face of a silenced reality Health The mothers who came together in the face of a silenced reality

Virginia Quiñones, laboratory technician of 38 years, she smiles and admits to being somewhat nervous. He does not usually talk about what happened to him in 2017. In the week 22 of her pregnancy she lost her son Felipe. He entered the hospital and left hours later without him. He doesn’t remember much in that time. They gave him the opportunity to see his son, but in shock he said no. He regrets that they did not expose it to him in another way, with more empathy and insistence. The following months he lived in a feeling of unreality . At his side, Manuela García, from 31 years, explains that he lost Martín in the week 38, a few days after birth. A routine check found that there was no heartbeat. However, the opportunity presented itself to say goodbye to the child after the birth. She held the baby in her arms for a while. The only thing that comes to mind during those hours of mist is the phrase that someone pronounced: “Let no one take away that he is your son.” Who pronounced that phrase and facilitated that García saw his son was Aroa Vaello. Midwife of the Hospital Asistencial de Jerez (Cádiz) , Vaello, of 42 years, she is the president of Matrioskas, an association born in Cádiz that has spread to several Andalusian provinces. Since 2019, works to support women in perinatal grief, that which happens during pregnancy, at delivery or in the first weeks after birth. Some women, including García and Quiñones, are fighting to improve the during , that is, the training of health professionals who attend these situations, in such a way that this opportunity to see the deceased child is always given, in all hospitals; and also the after , accompanying mothers with therapy, claiming their motherhood and giving voice to this silenced trauma, but relatively frequent in Spain : according to data from the INE of 2020, the perinatal mortality rate is 4, 05 babies per thousand. A few ago 10 years, Aroa Vaello and a midwife companion from her hospital they realized that they lacked knowledge to deal with cases of perinatal grief. They decided to train to help families in need and change the hospital culture. Later, in 2018, a group of mothers came to them. “I spoke to one of these women. ‘You don’t know how long I’ve been waiting for this moment,’ he told me. From then on we acquired a total commitment and we acted ”, he relates. / MARCOS ALONSO The ‘during’: a unique opportunity “It is comforting for mothers to meet the child,” says Vaello. Many have not been able to experience it because they have not been offered the possibility. Others because, in those moments of shock, they saw it as something dark or macabre. The truth is that a posteriori most have missed knowing them . “If they had been guided and insisted, with empathy and know-how, perhaps they would have seen it differently,” he considers. These encounters improve the duel. In addition to treasuring the memory, a vision to evoke whenever one wants, there is also the possibility of keeping physical evidence of the child’s existence. Some mothers keep the ultrasounds, for example. Manuela García has Martín’s name tattooed on her arm along with a Peter Pan and some carnival masks, and wears a pendant with a small piece of skin. As if it were an amulet. He tells it with humor: “I almost had to steal it. I never take it off. ” Vaello argues that those encounters, that restitution of the physical dimension, give entity to the child, as well as using the chosen name or living the Birth. “They endow the experience of reality. And the duel afterwards is different, less bitter if you like; or, at least, more human ”, he says. Gracefully, Manuela García explains how she punched the ultrasound machine when he saw that there was no signal: “I hit him like a TV that does not tune well,” he remembers. Some time later, he felt panic waiting for what is now his daughter Lucia. “The pregnancy was very hard. I would have liked him to be happier, but … ”, he laments. Now she poses with the girl, barely two months old, and her husband on the beach in Cádiz. / MARCOS ALONSO This experience of seeing and being with the child, endorsed by many mothers, goes against the popular belief that the less aware they are of such a complicated trance, the easier it will be to overcome it. It is fed by phrases such as ‘better not to notice anything’ or ‘but how are you going to want to see that’. “We can think that the ideal is to do a cesarean section, put the mother to sleep and not find out about anything. But what father and mother does not want to see their child? And what happens once the mother wakes up? There must be professionals who accompany you. And that they give you the opportunity to see your child, if possible, and reaffirm the condition of mother and father ”, continues Vaello. Manuela García, within the seriousness of what he lived, he affirms that he would repeat the meeting: “They taught me, I made skin to skin. I had a very good time ”, sentence. Virginia Quiñones wishes she had received more explanations : “If the hospital had given me information, options … maybe the year I did later would not have passed, almost dead in life” , recalls. In Spain there are only a series of recommendations from the National Health System for these perinatal deaths. Each hospital has its own protocol and a specific level of training. Some centers, the minority according to Matrioskas, already have units formed and guidelines for these cases. They give the opportunity to meet the baby and offer psychological support. “But there is a lack of work, visibility and culture on this issue,” the midwife retakes. Without going any further, with the current legislation you can only request a leave for bereavement if the baby exceeds 180 days of gestation , something that excludes mothers and fathers who lose it earlier. “Many professionals, and many levels, would like to know more. The 'after': lean on the one who has lived it

The ‘after’: lean on the one who has lived it

Quiñones celebrates having found Matrioskas. You have found understanding and hours of friendly talk. She is happy for the women who have this resource, unlike the initial loneliness that she experienced: “We always say that, inside the bad, how lucky to have this” , she assures . García, for her part, is very involved, she doesn’t miss one. He has given talks with Vaello to tell his story. He claims to have coined a very good phrase: “A pregnancy is pink and blue, but the black part is never told to you. That’s why we have to explain it. ”

At the time, Virginia Quiñones was about to throw the ultrasounds of his son Felipe, but something prevented him. Now they are something precious, the sign of his heart has also been tattooed on his arm. He remembers how a world opened up to him when he attended the first Matrioskas meeting: “I thought that what had happened to me did not happen to anyone. That there were only losses a month, the second month. Until it happens to you, you are not aware of what this is, “he acknowledges. / MARCOS ALONSO

García had a daughter only a few months ago, Lucía, a “rainbow baby”, as they call him in the association. “He arrives after a storm” , he explains Vaello, “and it is difficult for mothers because they are afraid of losing him again. We help by managing these expectations ”. The woman from Cádiz says she is happy, but she does not forget Martín or a second child who died a few weeks into her pregnancy. For his part, Quiñones has found a certain calm. They both work daily. They claim that it is a brutal and constant task . To accompany women in this recovery, Matrioskas has chats and support groups, advises on legal procedures, carries out commemorative activities, makes souvenir boxes -where objects that have been in contact with the baby are collected-, organizes encounters with people who are going through the same situation and offers talks where emotional aspects such as grief and memory are discussed, but also materials such as the change of life project , with all the logistics that implies, or the recovery of the pelvic floor.

End the taboo, the next battle

Although the RAE Word Observatory already includes the term orphan (father or mother who has lost a child), the death of the child is still a corner reality. Even more so when the child is not born or is only a few days old. Then it fills with esoteric meanings, clichés, and rejection. In contrast, women like Manuela García, Virginia Quiñones or Aroa Vaello want to report and record what happened. They believe that shedding light is the only way to find public empathy and reaffirm themselves as mothers.

“How can I not talk about him if he has been with me for nine months? ”asks García. Describes episodes in which familiar people crossed the sidewalk when they saw her after what happened. Or moments when he had to hide and not tell in front of a pregnant woman. “They ask you not to explain, to forget,” intervenes Quiñones, who did not find the understanding of his family. “My mother is one of those who says you have to move forward.”

Vaello explains that it is urgent to change the story of this phenomenon. If mothers want, why why not speak of deceased children as if they were present, address them by name? “We live in a society of happiness. But it is discriminatory: at home we have the photo of the deceased grandfather , but an altar that remembers our son, no. That is scary ”, he denounces. Or why not include these women in the definition of motherhood, who like García and Quiñones feel like full-fledged mothers. “I am a new mother physically, but three times spiritually . You think like a mother, you take care of yourself as a mother, you feel like a mother ”, García explains. “Motherhood begins from the moment you want it,” adds Vaello. Or why not change hospital logistics so that the mothers of these deceased children do not share a room with parents who celebrate the arrival of theirs. Or put aside phrases like ‘nature is wise, it was bad, better now than later’ …

“There are hundreds of little things that must be reviewed, but in society we we have gotten used to them. They are rooted and the change is gradual, ”says Vaello. He knows that, like García and Quiñones, family, professional and social support is essential to air an issue that is still difficult to tackle. He is glad, yes, that little by little it is perceived more naturally: “Even Matrioskas are called by very old ladies and they tell us: ‘I’ve seen you out there and I wanted you to you knew that I also went through that ”, he concludes.