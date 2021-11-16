the-museum-of-latinos-in-the-united-states-asks-for-passage

The old aspiration of a museum about the Latino experience in the United States is a little closer to being fulfilled. A grant of two million dollars (1, 75 million euros) from Wells Fargo will help advance the project, which was approved in December of 2020 by the United States Congress and that it will be part of the monumental network of Smithsonian museums in Washington, which in 2021 meets 175 years.

On the way to the creation of the National Museum of the American Latino, which, according to a Smitshonian spokesperson, it will cost to travel “a few or 10 years” , the first thing will be the opening of the Molina Family Latino Gallery, which will be installed along 2022 in the Museum of United States History, also in the federal capital.

With an area of ​​about 420 square meters, it will bear the name of the family of David and Mary Molina, descendants of a doctor who made his fortune in the medical sector. He founded in California in 1980 a clinic after verifying that the emergency services where he carried out his work were overflowing with patients who came to them, not because of an emergency, but because of poor care they received from the health system. Molina, who died in 1996, turned that business into a Fortune list company 500 called Molina Healthcare. In his memory, his five children made a donation of 10 million dollars to launch the Museum of the American Latino.

The donation places Wells Fargo as one of the first corporate founders of the project. In a statement, Eduardo Díaz, director of the Smithsonian Latino Center and acting director of the National Museum of the American Latino, thanked the help to tell the story of a minority that has one 18% of the population “from the perspective of the great diversity of Latinas and Latinos who have lived it and that they continue to arrive in the country. ”

It is planned that the new gallery will be dedicated to temporary exhibitions. The first will be titled Present! The Latino history of the United States, and will show, according to the institution, “stories of discovery, identity, immigration, innovation, entrepreneurship and success to an audience of great intergenerational diversity.”

The statement clarifies that “Wells Fargo has been linked to the Latino community since 1800, when the financial company offered bilingual services and thus hired personnel who speak Spanish ”. Charlie Scharf, CEO of the third largest bank in the country by market capitalization, adds: “We have a continuing responsibility to make our company and our communities more diverse, egalitarian, and inclusive, we are excited to be able to collaborate with the Smithsonian in that mission.”

