the-music-of-locura-artificial-surprises-and-opens-doors-to-the-future

The pianist Marco Mezquida during his opening of the Sónar. Alba Ruperez

For some years now, Sónar has been going far beyond the simple presentation of musical or audiovisual shows, delving into the research that surrounds these elaborations that are often more complex than they may seem to any layman. technological. This year they have opened the doors to artificial intelligence with three innovative projects carried out in collaboration with the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC). One of them inaugurated with all the pomp and honors the post-pandemic recovery of the event.

The medium hall of the Barcelona Auditorium was packed with a middle-aged audience in which a lot of curiosity and some musical interest were mixed with a certain curiosity, sure, and, why not?, enough desire to be seen, now that it is possible, in a very cool.

The challenge of the inauguration, the inaugurations of Sónar always present some challenge, it was to make one of the oldest dreams of humanity come true: to achieve the intimate symbiosis between man and machine, this time with the music as a tool and an excuse. Marco Mezquida, the most ubiquitous musician on our scene and beyond, dared to measure his strength with a new diabolical machine that made his public presentation. A virtual device still without an official name that its creators in privacy know as Artificial Madness, it will be for a reason. A madness that has been fully developed in the laboratories of the UPC in recent months.

The artifact is not visible, since it is located inside a computer and only a fixed and immobile screen reveals its presence, it works with artificial intelligence and has been trained to recognize and understand the music that Mezquida plays and, based on it, act like another musician creating a synthesis musical adapted to what he has just heard and returns it to the pianist who, in turn, reacts with new interpretations, creating an interaction very similar to that which two improvisers could have on stage.

Actually the idea as such is not new, the novelty lies in the use of artificial intelligence, and is connected with the electro-acoustic experiments of the middle of the last century , but here it is not necessary the presence of other musicians manipulating the electronic parcel or using a previously you recorded. Which adds an extremely attractive surprise factor.

For just over an hour Mezquida was wasting her well-known pianistic good work while she machine seemed to do what it wanted without any pattern that could guide the viewer. She started out shy, letting herself be overwhelmed by the piano, but little by little she gained confidence until reaching moments of suffocating intensity followed, without interruption, by others that were excessively flat. The Artificial Madness seemed to like hectic times more than pianos and got a bit edgy, with rather ugly sounds, every time Mezquida directly scratched the strings of his instrument.

For a first experience the result was magnificent. The initial surprise, which was already important, was immediately joined by the infinite doors that were opening at every step. Although it still has a long way to go, the Artificial Madness surprised, convinced and even seduced. In the end we left the Auditorium not only happy, but eager to live new similar experiences, perhaps with other instruments or even with larger groups.