The mysteries of the Afro-Cuban Belkis Ayón take over the Reina Sofía Museum

The 11 September 1998, the Afro-Cuban artist Belkis Ayón locked herself in the bathroom of her grandmother’s house in the center of the city. Habana, he took up his father’s old revolver and shot himself in the head. When the family heard the detonation they forced the door open and Belkis was found dead. He was 32 years old and a solid career as an artist and art teacher. He did not leave a goodbye note and the possible reasons why he decided to commit suicide have never been disclosed. Generation partner of Cuban artists so well known in the world as Los Carpinteros, Carlos Garaicoa or the recent Velázquez prize, Tania Bruguera, she is known to have shared with all of them the profound crisis of values ​​and life that the fall meant for Cubans. of European socialism.

It will never be known if the artist could not or did not want to explain the reasons for her dismissal. What he did leave behind was an immense and original work inspired by the mythology of Abakuá, the exclusively male Afro-Cuban secret society, similar to Freemasonry. It is a work that during the last decades has been released in American museums, but until now it had not been exhibited in Europe. The Reina Sofía Museum now saves that debt with an exhibition of 80 large format works, signed between 1986 and 1999, with scenes of sacrifice, betrayal and disobedience. The exhibition, titled Collographies. Belkis Ayón , can be seen until 18 of April.

‘La Cena’ (1991), by Belkis Ayón. Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía

In a few years in which his colleagues opted for installation, Belkis Ayón chose colography, a system of engraving in which the materials are applied on cardboard or wood and that he learned at the San Alejandro Academy in Havana. The technique consists of gluing, in the manner of collage , very different materials to a plate, generally cardboard, which, duly inked and subsequently pressed in the press, results in a range almost infinite of shapes and textures. She used paper, cardboard, sandpaper, fruit or vegetable peelings and acrylic paint.

The subject on which she worked was clear to her from her beginnings as a student. It was the Abakuá religion, an Afro-Cuban secret and mutual aid society, whose symbolic universe he appropriates to re-signify it as if it were a postmodern appointment. Coming from the Calabar region (present-day Nigerian territory) and brought to Cuba by African slaves at the beginning of the 19th century, the brotherhood was created by men and for men, and it stigmatized and segregated women. It currently has more than 30 . 11 followers .

‘Let me out!’ (1991), by Belkis Ayón. Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía

Manuel Borja-Villel, director of the Reina Sofía, explains that this atheist and feminist artist found in the hermetic Abakuá society a source of inspiration to create a singular language with which to express ethical questions, aesthetic concerns and universal ideologies. the main characters of the Abakuá world. Everyone’s faces are like smudges, without defined features, but in the case of women, their mouths disappear on their faces. The museum director finds a parallel between the goddess Sikán, sacrificed by the men of the community for breaking secrets, and the artist herself. “Sikán is the alter ego of Belkis Ayón,” says the museum director, because he transcends the ethno-identity or gender approach to address a complex universe of relationships and conflicts such as the repentance, salvation, fear or need transcend in the collective memory.

View of the exhibition ‘Belkis Ayón. Colographs’, in the Museo Nacional Reina Sofía. Photographic archive of the Museo Reina Sofía

But yes someone knows well the meaning of the work of Belkis Ayón is Cristina Vives. The exhibition curator and the artist were close friends from their student years. With her soft Caribbean accent, Vives refuses to speculate on the causes of her friend’s suicide: “She preferred not to leave a message and her last silence must be respected. Many things have been speculated. If she was sick, if she had some love upset. We do not know. We were all depressed then and in shock . The crisis that the fall of communism in Europe caused in our country was enormous. From one day to the next, everything fell abruptly. The crisis of values ​​was very deep and it was very difficult to survive that ”. Nor does Vives want to speculate on what Belkis Ayón would do in these days of massive protest in Cuba against Castroism. “I don’t know if he would go or stay. Plastic artists have had a privileged regime in Cuba compared to other activities. His companions at the time enter and leave the island. But maybe she, a civic Cuban that she was, would have continued working and overcoming difficulties. ”

Belkis Ayón’s artistic imprint survives in Cuba thanks to her family. The around 200 series of ghostly silhouettes that he left when he died are preserved in a harsh Caribbean weather in custom-made cedar wood boxes filled with mothballs to absorb moisture. Some of his works are exhibited in the National Museum of Havana and kept in private local and international collections. The successive exhibitions held in recent years in the United States have multiplied his interest in the market and even the Reina Sofía hopes that some of the pieces it exhibits will become part of its permanent collection.