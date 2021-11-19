The mystery of the bull according to Adolfo Martín and Palha, two posh irons

Bulls of Adolfo Martín, in the corrals of the Plaza de Castellón. Vicente Canelles

“The bull is a mystery that I cannot explain. You are wrong so many times… ”, confesses Joao Folque de Mendonza, a Portuguese iron farmer from Palha. “You learn every day; Anyone who thinks he knows everything about the bull is wrong ”, says Adolfo Martín. “You get confused a lot. I took out a bull for stallion and, on the second punch, I saw that he was not centering and I suspended him. Shortly after, it was fought in Añover del Tajo (Toledo), and they pardoned him because it was sensational. ”

Two farmers from their whole lives, who were born among brave bulls and dedicate their lives to them.

Both met at the conference organized by the Association El Toro de Madrid on the occasion of his 25 anniversary, and submitted to the questions of the demanding fans that gather in the line 7 of the Plaza de Las Ventas.

Folque, concise and conclusive in his impressions, and Adolfo Martín, more talkative and disorderly, can boast of a long list of awards, and several of his bulls have been recognized with the awards given by this entity that is committed to the trapío and the integrity of the horses that They are fought in the capital.

Is the nobility of the bull a virtue? What would be the definition of caste? And the bravery? “Caste is the desire to fight, and bravery is the value of the animal,” says Folque de Mendoza; “Nobility is an essential condition for the bullfight,” he continues, “because the fight of a bull is not possible if it does not have a background of nobility.”

Adolfo Martín, for his part, thinks that “bravery is the condition and the ability to attack, and the breed is the sauce, the salt of the bullfight.” “It is the basic quality for emotion,” he insists; “A bland brave bull does not say anything,” he continues, “in the same way that there are meek encased ones that are very interesting.”

The Palha breeder goes further and adds that “a bull with mobility is not enough; he must show aggressiveness and unpredictability, which is what allows us to enjoy the show ”. “The more sweetness in the onslaught, the less emotion.” Tercia Martín and points out that “what I do not forgive a bull is that it cracks in the fight and flees to no one’s land.” “Bullfighting based on the study of the reactions of a fighting bull during the fight is highly entertaining,” he explains. What happens, in his opinion, is that “today’s bull is so monotonous and predictable that since it comes out, it already knows how to charge.” And remember that today’s bull has lost a condition that was once highly valued: meaning. “An animal was located in the third lines and the subordinates had to stop it.”

“And the nobility, Adolfo? ”Insists an amateur. “If we did not select the nobility in the brave bull,” he replies, “it would be a time bomb.” What are the requirements of the breeders in the temptation of the cows that are going to be mothers and in the bulls aspiring to stallion? In the opinion of Joao Folque de Mendonza, the tentadero focuses on two moments: the third of itching and the crutch.

From left to right, Joao Folque, Roberto García Yuste, president of the El Toro de Madrid association, and Adolfo Martín.

“I live that episode with great attention; I reject an animal if it does not really push on the horse, with all four legs, kidneys and face, and on the crutch I ask it to repeat with ambition and aggressiveness; in the case of the bull, if he is not capable of offering a show in the groping ring, he does not deserve to be a stallion, but, even if you approve it, you will not know if you have made a mistake until you prove the behavior of his children. ”

Adolfo Martín affirms that he goes to the dairy farm with precise notes on the genealogy and family characteristics of each one of them, “and knowing what I search”. And what it seeks, in the first place, “is that the animal has a trap that I like, that is not ugly.” “A cow with downcast pythons and without a face I do not approve because bulls without pythons are not valid today or for festivities without picadors.” He insists that he does not admit that a cow shuns the fight, and demands joy and promptness on the horse and the crutch.

” The third of chopping is fundamental in the bullfighting show “, Martín continues,” but today the biggest horse in history comes out into the ring, and the current spike does terrible damage; so much so that if the bulls that are pardoned were bitten correctly, most of them would die ”. “And it stings worse than ever,” he added.

The fans asked about the bullfighters specialized in the Palha bulls and the adolfos’. The Portuguese rancher cited Sánchez Vara, “the only matador, moreover, who fights the rejoneo bulls that he fought in my country in the field,” and Emilio de Justo.

Adolfo Martín remembered the deceased Dámaso Gómez, Ruiz Miguel, El Cid, Ferrera, Talavante and Manuel Escribano, whom he described as “a great bullfighter for this encaste.”

The issue of the pardon came up and the ranchers did not agree. According to Folque de Mendoza, “the pardon is the laying orgasm.” Martín replied: “I don’t agree; If a bull shows exceptional conditions, why can’t he be pardoned? ”. And his partner answered exhaustively: “Because I raise the bulls so that they die in the plaza.”

Both breeders also remembered the bulls that were once awarded by the El Toro Association for their good game in the Las Ventas arena: Fusilito, in 2014, and Rabosillo, in 2007, in the case of Palha; and Mulillero, in 2006, and Madroñito, in 2005, with the iron of Albaserrada.

“Fusilito has been the best bull I have fought in Madrid”, Folque de Mendoza said. “He was in the bib for five minutes, he grew up in banderillas and wanted to eat the crutch.”

That bull was the protagonist of a curious anecdote. He lost his tail in the field, and a hairdresser sewed him another hairpiece, which was “impeccable”, according to the farmer. When the gang wanted to get him off his horse, the plaza observer, aware of this circumstance, shouted from the alley: “Don’t pull his tail; of the tail, no ”. Fortunately, no one was left with the fake tail in their hand.

Adolfo Martín praised the breed of Mulillero, who received three punches, “it was a show on flags and not easy on the crutch ”. At the time of the conclusions, the ranchers made their torista gospel clear. “Predictability is the enemy of emotion,” said Folque de Mendoza. “Complete fighting is very demanding for the bull, who has more power in the field because he does not suffer the stress of the trip”, concluded Adolfo Martín.