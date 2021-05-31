World

The name of the first strain of covid found in India will be ‘Delta’, do you know what name the WHO gave to the second strain? – the covid variant found for the first time in India will be called delta, which has been labeled using the Greek alphabets

The variant of the corona virus first found in India has been named Delta. Not only that, the second variant found in India will be known as Kappa. Announcing these two names of Corona, the World Health Organization said this nomenclature was made using Greek letters.

