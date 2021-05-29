The narrator, difficulty level and many bugs will be fixed soon – Old Sport Republic

Biomutant game news: the narrator, difficulty level and many bugs will be fixed soon Published on 05/29/2021 at 6:50 p.m. Long awaited and available since Tuesday, Biomutant really refreshes the game in the open world. Unfortunately, the title lacks completion, the narrator can be painful, and technical problems underscore the experience. But Experiment 101 prepares the answer. As soon as it was released, Biomutant was given a patch that generally smooths out the experience. Even so, there has been a lot of feedback from players and the studio knows what needs to be improved. The development team visited Twitter this morning to announce the upcoming release of a new update. This promises to be massive as it intends to address the bugs and issues raised by the community, particularly those affecting the narrator, dialogue, display, and loot. We are working on the speed of the dialogues, narrator settings, difficulty settings, video settings such as depth of field and motion blur, the patch is expected to arrive first on the PC on a date that is still unknown and then made available on consoles enemy tuning as well as sound and combat.— Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 29th, 2021 We are working on an update for Biomutant that will hopefully be available to players soon. We’ll probably be able to deliver the update to the PC first and then to the consoles. The update includes bug fixes and changes based on feedback from the community. We are working on the rhythm of the dialogues, the narrator settings, the difficulty settings, the video settings such as depth of field and motion blur, prey and enemies as well as sound and combat. Buy Biomutant at FNAC From MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP