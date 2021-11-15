the-national-dramatic-center-premieres-a-satirical-comedy-about-the-bourbons

The master of ceremonies welcomes the audience with a spicy song. He is dressed in a suit of shorts and socks with garters in sight. After finishing his song, the presenter gives way to the first number of the show: the ventriloquist Gerardo appears with a doll with angelic blond hair that turns out to be a foul-mouthed princess – in the style of the characters of José Luis Moreno or Mari Carmen – who talks about his ” grandmother Sofía ”and the dirty jokes that her grandfather told her after his Christmas speeches, before he had to abdicate and leave Spain, which brings to mind another ancestor who also had to renounce the throne and exiled, his great-great-grandfather, Alfonso XIII, who also had the peculiarity of being the first porn film producer in the country. At that moment, the show takes a leap back in time to review the singular psychic adventures of the great-great-grandfather.

This is how irreverent the play begins theatrical Alfonso el Africano , a collective creation of the Club Caníbal company directed by Chiqui Carabante, which opens this Wednesday, 17 November, in the Princess Room of the María Guerrero Theater in Madrid, headquarters of the National Dramatic Center (CDN) . The play continues in the same tone until the end, because although the bulk of the plot focuses on the story of Alfonso XIII, who went down in history as Alfonso the African for his prominent role in the Rif War, the show traces a clear parallels between that monarch and his grandson Juan Carlos I, highlighting traits of the grandfather’s personality that resonate with his successor: his resignation from the throne in 1931 for the proclamation of the Second Republic and his subsequent departure from the country to live a golden exile in luxury hotels thanks to the money he had accumulated in foreign banks. His fondness for hunting. His lovers.

Even more: that history is projected into the future with the appearance of the ventriloquist and his doll, which undoubtedly refers to Princess Eleanor, although her name is not pronounced, adds irreverence to the work. To which we must add that the montage has been produced by the CDN, the largest performing arts institution financed by the Spanish State. Aren’t you afraid that controversy will break out? “Our intention is not, at all, to provoke. This is a satirical political comedy, in the tradition of companies like Els Joglars or that humor that made magazines like La Codorniz or Pim Pam Pum. In fact, the scenes in the play are presented almost like vignettes ”, explained Carabante on Sunday after an essay, also highlighting that the CDN has granted them full creative freedom, without any type of censorship despite the Thematic: “The only limits we have set for ourselves. Being vigilant so as not to offend anyone, but also so as not to restrain ourselves out of fear or self-censorship. ”

From left to right, Vito Sanz, Juanfra Juárez and Font García, in another scene from ‘Alfonso el Africano’. LUZ SORIA (CDN)

“It is a pleasure to have this company, which makes social criticism, humor and extreme interpretations”, said this Monday the director of the CDN, Alfredo Sanzol, at the press conference to present the show. “If they have to arrest someone, let them arrest us,” adds Vito Sanz, another member of Club Caníbal, with a laugh. This company, made up of Chiqui Carabante, Font García, Vito Sanz and Juan Vinuesa, was joined on this occasion by the actor Juanfra Juárez and the musician Pablo Peña. In recent years, the group has achieved renown on the national scene with its hilarious trilogy Iberian Chronicles, which is defined as “a stark criticism of the Spanish idiosyncrasy” and which was performed in its entirety last October at the Spanish theater in Madrid. The first, From here I see dirty the square (2015), focuses on popular festivals in which animals are sacrificed. The second, Heirs of the sunset (2016, recreates the fraud committed by the Spanish team Paralympic basketball at the Sydney Games in 2000, where he won a gold medal with a team in which there were only two Paralympians really. And the last, Someday all this will be yours (2017), dissect the last days of the President of El Corte Inglés.

In Alfonso el Africano, the group part of the taste for the erotic films of Alfonso XIII to “portray the indolence of a powerful class, occupied in the consummation of its whims more than in the situation of the State”, according to the presentation text of the company. “While Alfonso shared his pornographic productions with his cronies on his forays, a social unrest was brewing in Spain that would eventually lead to the proclamation of the Second Republic and the forced departure of the African country. This little anecdote concentrates a good part of the elements that have marked the modern history of Spain. ”

The function, which adopts the structure of variety shows and for which the group has transformed the Sala de la Princesa del María Guerrero in a kind of cabaret with the walls lined with curtains of golden strips, tapestries, carpets and period furniture, mixes true anecdotes (distorted by humor, yes) with other invented ones, but what if it was real, it is that Alfonso XIII produced in the twenties of the last century several pornographic films to be exhibited in private shows in the palace, of which three are preserved in the Valencia Film Library: The confessor, Ladies’ Office and The minister. The arguments were provided by the monarch himself: a priest who has sexual relations with parishioners, a doctor who does the same with patients and a woman who visits a minister to mediate for her husband and here uel asks for sex in exchange for the favor. “Curiously, they are all based on power relations between men and women,” emphasizes Carabante.

Other historical figures parade in between, such as the dictator Miguel Primo de Rivera, the regent queen María Christina of Habsburg, Queen Consort Victoria Eugenia de Battenberg and the Count of Romanones. A portrait of Spain from a century ago that is presented as a mirror of today’s Spain.