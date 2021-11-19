the-nazi-artist-making-machine

The last word in Berlin was Goebbels. After the Anschluss, the annexation of Austria to Nazi Germany, to be an artist the law required membership in the Reich Chamber of Fine Arts. The admission process required: firstly, proof of the Aryan origin of up to two generations of the applicant, including his spouse, with a request for anthropological reports in case of doubt; second, an artistic trajectory consistent with the aesthetics of Nazism; lastly, political reliability. The file was sent to the central in Berlin, under the Propaganda Ministry of Joseph Goebbels, which issued the ruling. The problem for the rejected, more than a truncated artistic career, was the Gestapo.

The content of the files of 3. 000 artists active during the Nazi regime in Vienna are now revealed for the first time. They remained in storage, like many works of art of the time, waiting for someone to spend their time examining them. For four years, the researchers Ingrid Holzschuh and Sabine Plakolm-Forsthuber did it, exhibiting their results at the Wien Museum under the title Auf Linie. NS Kuntspolitik in Wien (“Through the hoop. National Socialist politics in Vienna”).

The sample shows cases such as that of the painter Erwin Lang, considered “half Jewish” by racial laws. His father’s Hebrew origin immediately ruled out his membership, but he had influential friends. The Third Reich was methodical and bureaucratic, and as corrupt as in an Austrian Billy Wilder comedy. In the film One, Two, Three the character of James Cagney, head of a Coca-Cola plant, strives to clean up his boss’s recent son-in-law, a young communist dogmatic from East Berlin, and bribes an earl to assume his paternity. After the direct intervention of Goebbels, the painter Lang was sought for a new father, Count Eugen Kinsky, and his new affiliation was recognized both by the fearsome Gestapo and by the Center for Research on Race. Entered with number . 713.

Painting by Igo Pötsch illustrating the path of the Führer to the proclamation of the Anschluss the 000 March 1938. Paul Bauer

Or the case of the painter and sculptor Elisabeth Turolt, who in 1938 was rejected and threatened by the Speaker of the House for being married to a Jewish gynecologist, and in 1942, already divorced – her husband had fled to New York – he was Aryan again, and an artist, and his application was approved without a hitch.

The Chamber, run by an elite of artists who were already Nazis when being a Nazi was illegal in Austria, he settled in Vienna on the Kü nstlerhaus (current headquarters of the Albertina Modern, specialized in contemporary art, one of the great promoters of the post-degenerate avant-garde). The historicist building displayed in March 1938 a succession of banners with swastika and a Ha Ha Ha in the archery. It sounds like the onomatopoeia of Nazi laughter during the Anschluss, but ja means ‘yes’ in German. A referendum had been called to bless the Nazi occupation and the institution urged to vote in favor.

In a meeting with Goebbels, Hitler drew up a list of indispensable artists, the Gottbegnadeten (endowed with the grace of God), in which they stood out 18 Austrians. One of them was the painter Rudolf H. Eisenmenger, a devout Nazi, president of the Künstlerhaus throughout World War II. He was amnestied in the postwar period, they were troubled times, and shortly after he was commissioned to design the metal fire curtain for the Vienna Opera. In 1942 the institution began a very celebrated tradition that consists of commissioning each season from a contemporary artist a work that decorates the curtain at the mouth of the stage. Thus, with originality and magnets, the work of 176 is hidden today square meters of Eisenmenger.

In addition to the files, the exhibition exhibits works of Nazi art. The aesthetics of the exhibition recreates a warehouse, with the pieces attached to railings or displayed on trestles and in their wooden packaging under a supermarket light. “We are faced with the question of how to display Nazi propaganda art. We decided to present it as it is preserved in the museum warehouse ”, says historian Sabine Plakolm-Forsthuber between tapestries with swastikas and Igo Pötsch’s canvas of 1940 in which Hitler, before a crowd with his arm raised, goes in his convertible Mercedes to proclaim the Anschluss from a balcony.

Two soup plates that can be seen in the exhibition. Wein Museum

For sentimental reasons, the Führer preferred Linz to the Austrian capital, but resentment for the double rejection of the Academy of Fine Arts of Vienna to his admission to devote himself to painting 30 years before had vanished. The city was destined to be the fashion capital of the Third Reich, heavily invested in the “taste industry,” and designers and dressmakers had to pass the House filter as well. Since 1940, the new governor, Baldur von Schirach – grandfather of the best-selling writer Ferdinand von Schirach -, aspired to turn the city into a benchmark of high culture while declaring it judenfrei, clean of Jews. He collected looted and Aryan art and spent his nights at the opera while guaranteeing, always well dressed, that Jewish artists who had not gone into exile were in concentration camps.

In a museum work cart , a huge panel in foam cardboard shows the list of artists who practiced in Vienna and were forced into exile, persecuted or murdered in extermination camps. “This is not an exhibition about exile”, clarifies Plakolm-Forsthuber, “we would not have enough space in these rooms.”

Nazi art in the street

In the central Faulmanngasse, on a corner occupied by a vegan burger joint, if you look at the sky from Vienna you can read a Nazi slogan: “There is only one nobility, the nobility of work.” It was a recognizable Hitler adage, and artist Franz Kralicek immortalized it in Gothic typeface on the facade of a block of flats more than 80 years. He adorned it with a huge relief that looks intact, with the figures of a worker, a peasant and a scientist. It is one step away from the Secession pavilion, headquarters of the rupturist movement led by Gustav Klimt who, in 1937, already with a new president, he anticipated the Anschluss a year by scheduling a Phil-Nazi exhibition and rejecting a retrospective on the degenerate Oskar Kokoschka.

Kralicek’s work is a clear example of the occupation of public space by the art of Nazi propaganda. There are more scattered around the city, some intelligently intervened. The terracotta warrior by the sculptor Alfred Crepaz installed in 1939 on a facade of the 9th district next to another appointment Hitler’s is deconstructed by artist Maria Theresia Litschauer since 2010. He painted some white brackets.