Coaching for companies: the need to face failure and turn it into personal growth

According to experts, developing our emotional intelligence, nurturing our self-esteem and living with openness to change are aspects we can begin to work on to face obstacles that present themselves and turn them into personal growth.

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – February 24, 2021



In various aspects of life, failure can be seen as something negative and unwanted, the representation of a great obstacle, but that does not mean that it is the end of everything, there are always lessons that represent a new opportunity. The feeling of failure usually arises when we fail to achieve a goal, especially when we set unrealistic goals or idealize situations.

From each failure, it is possible to learn and turn it into personal growth, the ability of people to learn about themselves and to welcome new experiences, although these can be challenging. How to face failure and grow personally? To advise us on the subject, the online training platform Aprende Institute, and Nallely Gmez, professor of Emotional Intelligence, share the following advice:

Develop your emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence is a skill that can be cultivated to help us cope with difficult situations and become the best version of ourselves. This will allow you to face failure and achieve your development in four main ways:

Emotional You will get a more empathetic attitude, more harmonious relationships, a greater ability to adapt to the social environment you find yourself in, increase your self-awareness and balance your emotions, expressing serenity even in difficult and unpleasant times. Physical Serenity, love, and joy are emotional states that allow us to contract fewer illnesses and recover faster, on the other hand, anxiety and sadness make matters worse when faced with any physical discomfort. Academic. Socio-emotional education promotes academic performance, as it provides students with tools to rationally and consciously cope with their frustrations and achievements, thanks to the fact that it stimulates self-motivation, perseverance, tolerance to frustration and stability. Labor. It helps to develop and boost the performance, motivation, growth and productivity of its employees.

Feed your self-esteem.

Self-esteem shows how we relate to ourselves, this assessment does not depend on our characteristics or possessions, but on our own acceptance, the choices we make, the honesty of our relationship with reality and our level of integrity. You can strengthen it with 4 methods:

Self-awareness. Recognizing yourself helps support our decisions and actions, by understanding the rationale behind our attitudes you will be even more likely to recognize the impact of words on a person or situation. Acceptance. It’s about recognizing what your past was like and accepting your present, for a healthier relationship with yourself and with reality. You release resentment, guilt, or shame. Personal responsibility. It is the ability to meet your needs and achieve your goals, to choose the attitude, actions and behavior that get you where you want to go, as well as being able to decide how to react to situations that are beyond your control. your control. Authenticity. To be able to be yourself, to assume yourself as a precious and important person, without fear that others will perceive faults or mistakes and confidently displaying your strengths of character.

Live open to change

Change on a personal level is up to you, only you can take a series of actions that transform your attitude and promote your personal growth. Here are the seven main stages you go through when facing change:

Shock. A paralyzed state caused by overanalysis or emotional blockage, when we expose ourselves to the prospect of change and our rational mind has not yet fully processed it. Denial. Phase in which we deny change, during this stage we close our eyes to reality and to any evidence that transformation is happening. Anger: When you can’t continue to deny change, it’s common to have impulses of anger, frustration, and anger. Negotiation. We try to find a way out, albeit with resistance, just as we look for a “solution” to avoid it. Depression: We finally accept that change is inevitable, even if it is difficult to accept it with pleasure, which can cause depression or irritation. Test step. Resistance to change disappears, it is necessary to react and search for realistic solutions, in this way new models are sought to face reality and adapt to it. Acceptance. By finding the balance that had been lost with change, new patterns of behavior are put into practice, adapting tools that help you rebuild your identity in new circumstances.

The needs are constantly changing, because as you progress personally, you will discover new challenges and ways to improve your life. As you move forward and face challenges with this perspective, you free yourself from dissatisfaction and emotional pain because you will know how to do what you really want without fear of failure.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital