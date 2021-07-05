LETTER SIZE

The need to prioritize the financial health of workers

Both productivity and worker motivation have declined, which has been a wake-up call for companies to prioritize the well-being of their workers.

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 05 July 2021



The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on workers. It took a toll on your financial health.

The workers have become the most important asset of companies, so they have a big impact on all business activities. There are many problems that can lead to poor financial health. Among many we highlight:

Bad Customer Service: Your workers’ attention will not be on the task they are performing, but on finding a solution to their problem. Work environment: having a bad financial health implies a bad working environment. Bad mood and little socialization with peers lead to a dire situation. Low productivity: Study confirms that stress can reduce productivity by up to 13%. Unethical actions: if the worker is in a borderline situation, he may commit unethical practices.

Therefore, workers who are in good financial health will have a very positive impact on it, obtaining many benefits such as:

Talent retention: Motivated and happy workers will have no reason to leave the company. You will be able to reduce the turnover and this will result in an improvement in the quality of the teams. Administrative cost: managing advances is a very long and costly process for the department. If they are in good financial health, requests for advances will decrease. Reduced absenteeism: Happy workers will have no reason not to go to work. They will be able to focus all their attention on the tasks, which will allow the results to be optimal. Improvement of the Employer Brand: a company that takes care of its workers undoubtedly creates a great impact on the environment. This will make many candidates want to work with you and therefore the talent will be more accessible to the company.

How can the company help you?

The company can implement financial wellness plans to improve the health of employees. Don’t know the steps to follow? At Accrual, we help you.

