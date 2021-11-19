the-neighborhood-life-that-buried-the-volcano

The situation has radically changed: of the 113 students who had the center before the eruption remain 113. The others 50 go to other schools, closer to the homes or hotels to which the families have been evacuated. “We miss them,” explains Viña.

The director of the center assures that the emotional cost of this crisis in the students is being very high: “The other day a mother told me that his son told him that he was not behaving so badly that the volcano continued to exist ”. “We have to give them tools so that when they get home, which is not theirs and where three more families live, they know that they may be sad, but also that there are moments for joy,” adds the school principal.

Mónica Viña, director of the La Laguna school. Luis Sevillano (EL PAÍS)

She also tries to do emotional work with parents: “ They are families that had a normal, resolute, dignified life. And now there are many who have nothing, they have to order breakfast. They are not used to it, you have to be delicate when you ask them to take a bag with toiletries. ”

The La Laguna-Todoque stadium:“ What most sorry is not the field itself, but the memories that remain there ”

Promotion league to Third Division. Club Deportivo Argual faces El Paso, with a bigger budget and a better squad. The locals are losing by one goal and the game is about to end. And, then, Miguel Sosa scores this great goal.

Miguel’s historic goal, the 1st in the history of our Club in a Promotion Play-off. Posted by Club Deportivo Argual on Sunday, April 28 , 2019

“In the end we didn’t get promoted, they beat us in the next game, but that goal was crazy. It gave us options to climb. We explode with happiness. It was historic ”, points out Fran Vera (34 years), club secretary. He smiles when he remembers everything he has experienced in the La Laguna-Todoque football stadium, now under meters and meters of magma. “We used to gather there to eat paella, we had coffees while the children trained. I know it says a lot, but really we were like a family there. What saddens me the most is not the field itself, but the memories that remain there ”, says Vera.

Fran Vera, secretary of the Argual Sports Club. Luis Sevillano (EL PAÍS)

Now they play and train in the Los Llanos de Aridane Sports Union field. “It is a temporary solution”, he points out, aware that the reconstruction of the football field is not a priority of the public administrations: “Before, obviously, the houses go.”

However, he hopes that the club can continue its activity wherever it may be: “I think we are doing a great job. For example, there is only one other club that, like us, has a women’s team ”. His daughter is an Argual player. “When the lava had only devoured half the field, we would look at him and he would say to me: ‘At least we can play football 7’. Imagine the tears when he finished destroying it. ”

Todoque’s office:“ It was not a health center, it was a square ”

“Does the bus stop here?” Asked Salvador Cáceres (62 years), better known as Chano, to the neighbors who met in Todoque’s office. He was the family doctor at the tiny health center, which worked thanks to the efforts of Cáceres, the nurse, and the administrator. “That was not a health center, it was a plaza. There were two benches right outside the door where neighbors met to talk about their things. Many went without an appointment, but since they were there they asked you if you could measure their tension. And I answered them: come in, come in ”. “The days of analytics”, continues Cáceres, “you can’t imagine all the people who used to gather there.”

Argensola and Traslación, in one of the benches on the façade of Todoque’s office, in an image of 2011. Courtesy of Gabriele María Kleylein.

Now the three work at the Los Llanos health center, where they continue to treat their former patients. “They are still in the phase of shock . What I try the most is to lower their anxiety ”. A good part of the consultations are carried out by telephone, since many patients have been rehoused within an hour and a half by car and more than two hours by bus. “There is an empathy between us that at this moment is very necessary. We have known each other for so many years … The 95% of my time is for them to vent, for them to talk and for me to listen. They want to tell you so they don’t tell the neighbor who has suffered the same misfortune ”, adds Cáceres.

Salvador Cáceres, at the Los Llanos de Aridane health center. Luis Sevillano (EL PAÍS)

The family doctor believes that laundry is “a scar that never goes away to finish healing ”:“ Older people do not hurt because of them, but because of what their children and grandchildren have lost. We are talking about people who were used to village life, among banana trees and goats. And now you see weeks and weeks in crowded apartments or strange hotels. They are not in prison, but it is as if they were “, he concludes.

The church and the Plaza de Todoque:” We moved the social life of the neighborhood “

The collapse of the bell tower of the Todoque church was the image of the catastrophe for days. “The bells were heard throughout the Aridane valley,” recalls Alberto Hernández (40 years), the priest of the temple consumed by lava. He assures that his community was faithful: “There was always very good participation. In other parishes it is difficult to find someone who reads, but here there was a two-month calendar without a name being repeated. ”

Plaza de Todoque during a celebration for Canary Islands Day. Courtesy of Gregorio García.

The neighborhood neighborhood association also had its headquarters in the square, under the church. “We moved the social life of the neighborhood,” says the president of the group, Roberto Leal (46 years) . “There was a theater group of older people, Las decided. We also did Pilates, macramé, yoga, basket weaving … And many neighbors got married or celebrated their children’s communions in the living room. It was very big, ”Leal explains. “In addition,” continues the priest, “there was a group of older women called La Escuelita, which developed dynamics to reinforce memory.”

A group of women pose in the Plaza de Todoque. Image courtesy of Gregorio García.

The culmination of the square as the social center of the area were the patron saint festivities, which began on 21 of ag osto: “Then we held concerts, food for everyone, festivals… We were very close,” Leal recalls. “And the views that the plaza of the valley and the sea had were incredible”, concludes the parish priest.

Alberto Hernández, priest of the Todoque church. Luis Sevillano (EL PAÍS)

Emanuela Arduini (42 years) witnessed all this serving coffees and beers in the square: “My husband, my daughter and I ran the association’s bar. It is very difficult to get from outside and that they receive you so well. We had no one on the island and they welcomed us. We miss them a lot. ”

Los Guirres beach:“ A very special community had been created ”

“I spent two days crying when the lava reached Los Guirres beach,” says Néstor Lorenzo (45 years). He went to that coastal area “every day” with his wife, Diana Rodríguez (41 ), his daughter and his dog Henna. “Here we dined, ate, spent the day… It was like our home. The last day we went we were alone and I remember there was a rainbow in the sky ”, says Rodríguez, while caressing Henna.