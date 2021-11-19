The neighborhood life that buried the volcano
When the victims of the La Palma volcano, which this Friday celebrates two months spitting lava, express their sadness, they begin by talking about their home, their gardens or their banana trees. Then they allude to another type of loss. It is less tangible, but it squeezes their chests when they pass their former neighbors: the community, the day-to-day shared by the inhabitants of the areas now buried by lava. The eruption has scattered them. “It makes me very sad to think that we have lost that, that I no longer have my neighbors, nor are we going to find ourselves where we did before. That is irreparable ”, says Ana Delia Armas, one of those affected.
These are the stories of some of those spaces, the public squares where life happened and now they are fire and rock.
La Laguna school: “It was a meeting point for the neighborhood”
“A school is not a building, it is the space where the community meets”. This phrase presides over the cultural center of Los Llanos de Aridane that welcomes students and teachers from La Laguna school, devoured by lava. It is a declaration of intentions of the teachers: “Let’s not talk about the center in the past tense”, asks the director, Mónica Viña (50 years).
It requires the reconstruction of the center to recover “one of the main meeting points of the neighborhood.” “It is a rural school, where people came walking. Then the mothers stayed outside, talked, had a coffee … They said it was their corner ”, recalls the director. “La Laguna had a pharmacy, a couple of restaurants, the neighborhood association and us. We developed cultural life for children outside of school hours. We gave workshops of all kinds. We kept people in the neighborhood, they didn’t have to move. ”