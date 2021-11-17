'the-nest':-sean-durkin's-big-comeback-after-'martha-marcy-may-marlene'

In the month of April of the year 2012 the premieres of two wonderful American independent cinema films coincided on the Spanish billboard, which since then usually appear together in the memory of his fans: Take Shelter, by Jeff Nichols, and Martha Marcy May Marlene, by Sean Durkin. Two works that, although they shared certain background and ambient aspects – loneliness, personal apocalypse, the need for physical and sentimental refuge from the vertigo of contemporary life, the natural physicality of deep America – might end up united by the pulse of the staging of its directors, for its visual and sound capacity, and for the handling of tension in everyday circles. Aspects that took their dramatic bets to the territory of the existential thriller .

A decade after those magnificent works, Nichols – who already had a remarkable previous film without release in Spanish theaters, Shotgun Stories – became a figure with the excellent confirmations of Mud, Loving and Midnight Special, despite taking his career in stride. And Durkin, even less prolific, has taken almost ten years to get back behind the camera on film. Of course, his second work, no longer so new because it arrives more than a year late and via platforms – it premiered on Monday on Amazon – is once again formidable: The Nest, family, social, work and personal drama, set in the very ambitious, economically, eighties, filmed and sound with the style of a horror thriller , even if it is not . Very elegant in the forms and full of nooks and crannies in the background.

Durkin’s film, a Canadian with roots in the United States and the United Kingdom, could be configured as the paradigm of what a filmmaker can achieve with the camera and montage, photography and sound, to provoke the spectator’s uneasiness. With subtlety and without visible style bombast in every shot and every sequence. It is The Nest a complex and mature reflection on the culture of appearances, the disguise of triumph and the hoax hidden behind a supposedly perfect family, happy to the point of vomiting envy. But, in reality, what makes it great is because of its cadence, its color, its frames and its outbursts of internal fury, within the framework of characters of enormous ambiguity, commanded by the pristine marriage played by the perfect Jude Law and Carrie Coon.

The artistic expressiveness of the film, almost painterly without threatening any form of aestheticism, is based on the soft light and the autumn color of her photography, ocher, yellow, sad at all times despite the apparent achievements of the family. Also in the cadence of his shots, few but always distinguished, with the camera in the right place so that the characters, in their position and with their movements within the shot, are the ones who speak of the external situation and their internal gangrene. Thus, the love nest of the title is gradually becoming a tomb of grief, a house of moral terror. The death of a false way of life based on the facade.

And now, to trust that Durkin does not take another decade to shoot again. Or to try to recover Soutcliffe , the fantastic television miniseries that he directed in 2013, about journalism and the ethics of the masses, broadcast at the time in Filmin.

The Nest

Address: Sean Durkin.

Performers: Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Oona Roche, Charlie Shotwell.

Platform: Amazon.

Genre: drama. United Kingdom, 2020.

Duration: 107 minutes.

PREMIERE: 15 November.