the-new-anti-tobacco-drug-that-has-its-roots-in-the-trenches-of-world-war-ii

The therapeutic arsenal against smoking is about to launch a new treatment. It is Todacitan, whose active principle, cytisine, is a plant alkaloid with a chemical structure very similar to that of nicotine and which is present in a very common tree in Central Europe, the laburnum. During the Second World War, when products such as tobacco were scarce in the supply lines to the troops, laburnum leaves became a sought-after commodity in the trenches, as soldiers smoked them so as not to feel the withdrawal syndrome of nicotine.

The Polish laboratory Aflofarm will put the Todacitan on sale in the first half of this November, according to sources in the pharmaceutical sector have confirmed. The treatment lasts for 25 days and the retail price of the box —Which covers the entire procedure— amounts to 50 euros, according to the same sources. The arrival of cytisine on the market coincides with a delicate moment, since Champix (Pfizer), the most used drug to stop smoking, has been out of supply since last July, due to a problem of contamination of the pills by nitrosamines, a compound carcinogenic. According to published trials, both treatments have similar effectiveness.

“About 50 years, when no smoking cessation aid had been approved in Western Europe, cytisine was already used in Central and Eastern Europe with this objective. It was discovered in 1818 and isolated for the first time in 1865. It was consumed as a cheap substitute for tobacco by Russian and German soldiers in World War II. Later, in 1964, it was put on the market for the first time in Bulgaria under the name Tabex ”, he wrote in August 2013 researcher Judith J Prochaska, from Stanford University, together with two colleagues in an editorial published in the reference medical journal BMJ .

Iván Espada, head of the Drug Information area of ​​the General Council of Schools Pharmaceutical Officials, explains: “In our brain, nicotine has a receptor to which it binds and causes the pleasant effects that dependent people feel. Cytisine is a kind of analog that binds to the same receptor even more strongly. It does this without causing those effects that feel pleasant and prevents nicotine from accessing the receptors. This makes the person’s desire to smoke decrease and, in addition, if he smokes, he no longer feels almost anything. The goal is to reduce the feeling of withdrawal without ending up developing dependence on the new substance. ”

According to the file technique approved in 2018 by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) —the drug was approved that year, although Aflofarm has exhausted the three years of those available to market — the smoker must take six tablets a day (one every two hours) during the first three days of treatment. From the fourth to the twelfth, the recommended dose is one pill every 2.5 hours (five a day), having to completely stop smoking before the fifth day. From this point on, the daily dose is reduced to four pills between days 13 and 16, three from 17 to the 20 and one or two takes until completion at 25 days.

Esteve Fernández, head of the Control Unit of Tobacco from the Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO) and professor in Public Health at the University of Barcelona (UB), considers that “the arrival of a new pharmacological resource can be considered good news and more so at a time when there is no Champix ”. “Cytisine is a compound that has been known for a long time and trials have shown high safety and efficacy similar to that of varenicline. , so it can be an option for patients who have undergone other treatments and have not been able to quit smoking or have relapsed “, explains Fernández, who declares that he has no financial relationship with the manufacturing laboratory.

“This does not mean that it is a saving or miraculous drug. Smoking cessation must follow a multicomponent therapy that includes, in addition to the patient’s disposition, support by health professionals and behavioral techniques that often do not require pharmacological support. Half of smokers leave without drugs, which should not be the first option and sometimes have side effects such as nausea and vomiting, among others. Although the patients present very different profiles and the important thing is to make a personalized approach ”, he adds.

The current therapeutic arsenal So far it includes nicotine substitutes (patches, gum …) and, in a second step, drugs that act on the central nervous system, such as Champix and Zyntabac (bupropion). The former are not financed by public health and the latter have been for two years. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health explains that the process to decide whether cytisine will be included in public funding has not yet begun: “The drug is pending commercialization in Spain and therefore the funding study has not started. The manufacturer already has the information on the procedure to follow. ”

A representative from Aflofarm states that the company is finalizing “The release of the drug on the market” and maintains that until then it cannot offer “more details.”

A 22% of daily smokers

According to the most recent data from Health, a 22% of Spaniards smoke daily and another 2% do so occasionally, while a 25% declares himself a former smoker. The trend has been downward for years, although the experts consulted regret that this decline has slowed down and call for new measures. The percentage of smokers, they explain, is the result of adding new dependents to the smoking population and subtracting from it those who quit tobacco or die.

“There have been some worrying signs, such as the increase in young people who consume some forms of tobacco, although on this side the trend is towards stabilization and the number of new smokers does not grow substantially. But the number of people who leave it does not grow as we would like. There was a significant drop after the approval of the anti-smoking law and now new measures would be necessary that have proven to be effective now that Health is preparing a new anti-smoking law, such as the price increase and the neutral and unbranded packaging of the packages ”, claims Esteve Fernández.

This specialist values ​​the “great effort” made by the health system, with training plans for primary care health personnel and specialized units in hospitals, but considers that “there is still room for improvement.”

According to the results of clinical trials provided by Aflofarm, those who try to quit tobacco with cytisine have 3.4 times more chances of success than those who used placebo, although experts remember that it is more appropriate in these cases to compare the effectiveness with that of other drugs already available and they affirm that this “is similar.”