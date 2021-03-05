the new communities who reject the health plan for Holy Week

Publication: Friday, March 5, 2021 12:40

The government approved the Easter week plan with perimeter closures of all communities, a 10 p.m. curfew and a limit of four people in social gatherings. However, there are already several communities that have made their voices heard to take a stand against it.

The regional leaders of Madrid, Galicia or Andalusia remember that these measures must be ratified at the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, which will be held on March 10. “The document is not binding and the ministry has successfully disseminated it when it has to go through all sectors,” said Andalusian Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre.

What they are showing supporters of the Junta de Andalucía is to maintain perimeter containment at Easter because, in the words of its president, “we are at a plateau moment and we have to be careful. However, his adviser opens the door to allow mobility between provinces “if the experts recommend it”.

Andalusia defends that the measures must be ratified in the next Interterritorial

Galicia, for its part, was in favor of social gatherings consisting of six people and not four as indicated by Health. He also voted against perimeter closures and against the fact that students do not go home because, they say, “in universities, they are filtered.” As for the nighttime curfew, they believe that it should continue to be analyzed.

They are more energetic from Madrid, who are head-on against nighttime mobility restrictions, perimeter closures and capacity at social gatherings. As indicated by the Deputy Minister of Public Health, they believe that confining the region would be a mistake because it would increase “mobility within the Community” and that could be dangerous in a “not very large province with seven million people”. inhabitants”.

Likewise, from the Madrid executive, they do not take good eyes that the curfew is brought forward to 10 p.m. or that social gatherings in public spaces are reduced because, they say, “infections are occurring in the houses”. However, they urge to wait for the next Interterritorial to get the Minister of Health to speak out on the issue.

The Balearics demand that the archipelagos do not go into confinement, while Catalonia opposes meetings of four people

For its part, the government of the Balearic Islands considers it necessary to impose closures in the “peninsular autonomous communities”, but defends that the archipelagos remain open with the measures they have so far because “strict controls are already done on arrivals ”.

The Catalan executive also believes that it is necessary to close the autonomies at Easter to restrict movement across the national territory, but does not agree with limiting social gatherings to four people. In this sense, they defend that there may be six and consider that it is they who must “settle this question”.