the-new-cone-covers-la-palma-with-ashes-and-forces-the-cancellation-of-a-score-of-flights

The volcano of La Palma, photographed on the night of 15 October. MIGUEL CALERO (EFE)

Ash Saturday on La Palma. The new mouth opened on Friday night in the southeast of the cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has not, for the moment, entailed a greater flow of lava. However, it has covered a large part of the surface with a small pyroclastic cloud that has forced access to scientists to be restricted in the areas closest to the volcanic ground zero, such as the San Nicolás highway, between El Paraíso. and Tacande de Arriba. Air quality, sources from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) stationed at the Advanced Command Post in El Paso have reported, continues to be “generally good.”

The ash makes it difficult to see in much of the island and has filled it with a strong smell of sulfur. With the passing of the hours, however, the winds are concentrating it in the east, where the capital, Santa Cruz de La Palma and the airport are located. This circumstance, foreseen by the Pevolca (Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands), together with the thermal inversion (a phenomenon that prevents the air from circulating due to the creation of a plug due to the high temperatures) and another episode of haze (winds from the this transporting dust from the Sahara) have caused the paralysis of air operations. The companies have been forced to cancel throughout the morning a total of 16 flights at La Palma airport, which, however, remains operational, according to Aena sources. Only for this Saturday there are planned 34 departures and arrivals at the aerodrome.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) confirmed on Friday night the opening of a new mouth of the volcano, without this fact implying a greater contribution of lava that could feed the various streams that run through the island. “For now,” Rubén López, a volcanologist at IGN, reported at night, the new mouth “is degassing and no lava material is being expelled.” “It falls within the normal process of the eruption of the volcano,” said sources from the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan).

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano flowing down the hill, in an image taken from Tajuya during the early hours of this Saturday. SERGIO PEREZ (Reuters)

Deep seismicity

“Seismicity continues to be high,” said the spokeswoman for the Scientific Committee, María José Blanco, on Friday. The last hours have given a good account of it. The volcanic surveillance network monitoring 24 hours of the IGN has located during the early morning of Saturday a total of 37 earthquakes associated with the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, two of them of magnitudes greater than 4 (mbLg).

The maximum magnitude recorded was 4.6, corresponding to the earthquake located in the southwest from the municipality of Villa de Mazo at 5. 41. Despite its high depth, (37 kilometers), it has been felt in numerous nuclei of the whole island. This is the largest earthquake to date.

Runway trajectory

As the days go by, the evolution of the laundry becomes more intricate. There is a first wash, which the Pevolca qualifies as primitive. Until Thursday it had stopped, but the greatest contribution in recent hours has reactivated it since Thursday night and Friday, as confirmed by thermal cameras. This is the language that collided with the Todoque mountain during the first week after the eruption and turned south, advanced towards the sea and ended up forming a lava delta that now measures about 34 hectares.

By On top of this original stream, another runs now, also moving in parallel, that is, in a west-northwest direction. This is the one that stalks the neighborhood of La Laguna (Los Llanos de Aridane). This language, in turn, has been divided into two appendices: the first one that until Wednesday had “high intensity and a lot of travel” and that that day struck down the nerve centers of La Laguna.

The second of these appendices, to the northwest, which was the one that crossed the Callejón de la Gata polygon, continued its way downhill on Thursday afternoon and crossed the La Laguna soccer field. It is from these last two castings from which a new, smaller tongue has been detached, which the experts have called a “lava finger” and which, as explained by the provisional spokesman for the Pevolca Steering Committee, Rubén Fernández, “has taken towards La Laguna. ”

The crisis committee counts, in any case, that these two languages, also end up converging and may also end in the sea, from which they are separated by about a kilometer. The uncertainty is how much damage they can cause until they make contact with water.