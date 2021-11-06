the-new-democratic-memory-law-opens-a-way-for-the-pnv-to-claim-the-headquarters-of-the-instituto-cervantes-in-paris

The draft Democratic Memory Law, which concludes next week the deadline for submitting amendments and has a long way to go before being approved, includes a provision that makes it easier for the PNV to resume an old claim: the recovery of a property of 1. 309 square meters in Paris, a mansion near the Champs Elysees that today is one of the two headquarters of the Instituto Cervantes in the French capital. The property was the historic seat of the Basque Government in the French capital from 1937 to 1940 where he moved before the advance of Franco’s troops in the Civil War. In that area, the square meter is paid at about 13. 11 euros on average, so its current price would be around 17 million, According to calculations made by this newspaper.

The Government has included an additional provision in the bill, entitled Assets and rights seized abroad, that establishes that the provisions set forth in the law of 1998 approved by the Government of José María Aznar, of the PP, for restitution or compensation to political parties of property and rights seized during the Civil War, “will apply to property and rights obtained abroad” in execution of an agreement signed by Spain and France, on 25 of January of 1939 “even though the property title of the Kingdom of Spain had come to be attributed by res Administrative or judicial resolutions of foreign States. ”

And adds the text that, in addition to the beneficiaries provided for in the law of 1998, “will also be the political parties with respect to the assets that have belonged to natural or legal persons linked to said parties with a fiduciary nature or under any form of legal coverage supported by businesses or agreements of personal filing. ”

With this wording is a provision tailored to the claim of the PNV, which claims the property since the time of Aznar, which it supported in his investiture in exchange, among other counterparts, the law that was approved in December 1998 on the return of assets seized during the Franco regime. The Executive finally left the Paris building outside because the PNV had signed the Lizarra Pact in September, by which the Basque nationalist formations agreed to negotiate on their own with ETA for its dissolution. The PNV went to court and, in 2003, the Supreme Court ruled against it, understanding that “it was never seized in application of Franco’s law of political responsibilities and that its integration into the State Heritage It was carried out by virtue of a judicial sentence ”of a Parisian court.

The PNV, whose votes have sought both the PP such as the PSOE to approve investiture and the most important law of the Government, that of the General State Budgets, resumed negotiations on the building with Carmen Calvo in her time at the head of the Ministry of Culture ((2004 – 2007)) and has never abandoned them. The layout now included in the project of law of the Executive of Pedro Sánchez does not imply the immediate return of the building to the Basque nationalists, in the same way that the article 31 of the text, which provides for an audit of seizures during the Franco regime, does not guarantee that the individuals affected will still to recover automatically, but opens a way to find solutions. In addition, sources of the negotiation cite several researchers who have detected errors in the argumentation of the sentences that to date have denied Basque nationalists the original ownership of the property.

The formation that presiding Andoni Ortuzar assures, however, that he is “close” to achieving his goal. “It is a matter of due justice and the Government knows that there was sin. We have made them see that this issue is still pending and had to be resolved, “says a PNV spokesman. While sources in the management of Cervantes, an entity dependent on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, assure that the Supreme Court made it clear “that there is no evidence to show that the property was owned by the PNV.” “If new documentation were provided to justify that the building belongs to them and there were new regulations in this regard, Cervantes would abide by it, but at this time it is not like that,” they add. The same sources emphasize that the property is “patrimony of the State, of all the citizens of Spain, and among them, all Basques and that it is dedicated to the promotion of Spanish culture and the official languages ​​of Spain.” The Cervantes also estimates the improvement works carried out on the building to date at four million euros. Sources familiar with the negotiation believe, for their part, that with the new law and a rigorous analysis of the historical documentation, the PNV has a better chance of winning that battle, but that the final outcome would not have to be to expel Cervantes from one of its most important headquarters, but it would be arranged with financial compensation for Basque training.

The history of the building

The PNV has always argued that the French ruling (1943) on which the Supreme Court relied, was carried out under the Nazi occupation and was produced thanks to the “collusion between the German occupation authorities and the Franco government, with pressure on the court in the prefabrication of the failure ”. Several investigations consulted by this newspaper also believe that this was the case, by virtue of the Bérard-Jordana agreements that are cited in the provision of the bill and for which the French Republic recognized the Franco Government. In that agreement, signed on 25 February 1939 and cited by José Alfonso Durango in Hispano-French relations between two wars (CSIC), France promised to facilitate the restitution of property to the Francoists. Sources of the investigation believe that the Gallic authorities then promised to influence the magistracy for cases that would have to be taken to court, such as the property on Avenida Marceau, 11. In addition, they have detected several “errors” in the argumentation of the State attorney in 2001 that includes the Supreme Court’s ruling to deny the property to the PNV. Thus, they believe that the documentation attests that the property is rented for the first time in September of 1936, when the provisional Basque Government in exile has not yet been constituted, so this would not be the tenant, and that the funds could not come from the Spanish Republican Evacuation Service (SERE) because the purchase is made in 1937 and the SERE was created in February 1939.

In the international rogatory commission during the judicial process, in 2001, the investigator Jean-Claude Larronde declared that he had “verified” that the PNV proceeded to purchase the property he had occupied since September of 1936; and that “the arguments used by the Court of the Seine in 1943 on the origin of the funds to acquire it are false ”. The Court pointed out that they came from theft or confiscation of the Spanish treasure, but the investigator maintains that they were from PNV militants residing in Mexico. Larronde also explained that the party formed a company, Finances et Enterprises, “in order to transfer ownership to avoid confiscation of the property by Franco’s Spaniards.”

The building came to be occupied by the Gestapo in June 1940, which happened to become the headquarters of the Falange. In 1951, when the Basques were definitively expelled after a series of disputes, the Lehendakari José Antonio Aguirre declared: “ I protest on behalf of our people, to whom this decision causes the deepest pain caused in exile, above all because it has been adopted by friends with whom we have shared common pains and sacrifices for the cause of freedom and democracy ” . Later, it became the Spanish Library, in 1952. Four decades later, in 1991, when Cervantes was founded, it integrated it into its network of libraries and in 2006 renamed it Octavio Paz. Time will tell if the complex history of the palace that lived through two wars writes a final chapter.