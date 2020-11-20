The new file explorer would arrive on Windows 10 in 2021

In March of this year and on the anniversary of Windows, Panos Panay revealed something about what the future of Windows 10 will bring. The reality is that bit by bit, everything that has been seen in Panos Panay video disappeared appearing. Now a new rumor puts the new file explorer in the second update of the year.

New Windows 10 file explorer set to arrive in 2021

We’ve seen the new Start menu before and the video shows an improved file explorer with OneDrive integration, new context menus, and updated native apps. Now, it looks like Microsoft may not have plans to deliver these improvements in the first half of 2021, according to Thewincentral.

The report is based on information that Microsoft recently moved the insider from the development channel to a new FE_RELEASE branch, which resulted in it removing many new features that had already moved to PRE_RELEASE.

In fact, the FE_RELEASE branch appears to be devoid of any major new functionality. This leads us to assume that the next launch in the first half of the year might be a bit smaller, with the biggest launch in the second half of 2021.

Of course, a good version is better than two inferior versions in the same year. An opportunity for Microsoft to demonstrate its commitment to Windows 10.