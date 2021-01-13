the new hoax circulating on WhatsApp

Publication: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 3:56 PM

The Community of Madrid is not going to close all establishments except essential services and this is not on its agenda either, despite a hoax that circulated on WhatsApp throughout Wednesday. This is yet another example of disinformation that has spread like wildfire on social media, in which a screenshot shows a ‘last hour’ in which the closure of all non-essential premises is brought forward from Saturday.

One morning when announcements of new restrictions to deal with the worsening COVID-19 pandemic followed, this capture went viral and worried thousands of Madrid residents. However, the Community has not announced these measures, nor is it planning to close bars and restaurants and only allow the opening of supermarkets and restaurants.

Since the start of the second wave of the summer, the community government has come out against shutting down the hospitality industry as a measure to stop the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. While in other communities such as Castilla y León, also ruled by the PP and the C, similar measures have been adopted, Madrid has resisted the closure.