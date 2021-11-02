the-new-intellectual-property-law-facilitates-the-return-of-google-news-to-spain

Information companies and news agencies may independently negotiate with large technology companies such as Google and Facebook a remuneration for the dissemination of their online content provided that they obtain prior authorization and the agreement between the two parties is do it with “good contractual faith, due diligence, transparency and respect for the rules of free competition, excluding the abuse of a dominant position in the negotiation”. This is stated in a draft – to which THE COUNTRY has had access – of the royal decree that the Government has approved this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers, and that must be validated by Congress. The reform adapts, with a five-month delay, the European directive on intellectual property rights in Spain.

In this way, the return to Spain of the Google News service is facilitated, which was closed by the technology giant in 2014 when the previous law was approved, which recognized the inalienable right of publishers to be remunerated by news aggregators with what is known as the AEDE canon, and established that any negotiation be made obligatorily to through a management entity.

A Google spokesperson assured this Tuesday that “according to initial information, the ideal conditions seem to exist for a potential launch of Google News in Spain”, although he clarified that he needs “time to analyze the new law in detail”, and that he will make decisions shortly. The reopening of Google News is essential for the Google News Showcase to be available, a showcase in which publishers choose which informational content is shown to readers. When its launch was announced, in October of 2020, Google announced that it would dedicate 850 millions in three years to give back to publishers around the world in this platform.

In France negotiations have ended many times in the courts. In Spain, the Executive has found an intermediate formula by which it has not adapted the European standard in a literal way, with the intention of reinforcing the rights of the media and their authors against these large companies that, in many cases, already have a dominant position in the digital market. To achieve this, the Ministry of Culture led by Miquel Iceta has not only demanded that “good faith and transparency” in the negotiations, but also recognizes the exclusive right of the media over their information. When a medium or an agency sits down to negotiate with a large technology company, its editorial independence will be guaranteed, that is, it will be the medium that decides what content is published.

Although the contracts with the media do not They have to be made public as they are two private companies, the technology companies will have to be transparent regarding the operation of the platform on which said news is published. In addition, according to the draft, these large companies will not be able to condition these agreements on other complementary ones. An example: accepting that the news of a medium is published on Google Showcase cannot be conditioned to the hiring of other services. According to the management entities consulted, the technology companies intend to offer that part of the remuneration is made through grants to improve digital media projects, for example to develop a more powerful search engine or promote initiatives that allow users to better know.

Rights management organizations, such as CEDRO, are the ones that are left in a position of inferiority after years of fighting against what they consider to be the monopoly of big technology on information rights and intellectual property . “We consider that it supposes the repeal of a compulsory collective management right, which is detrimental to the protection of intellectual property,” says a spokesperson for the entity. The current rule of 2014 is governed by the principle of obligation that this management be collective and not individual. The draft of the text approved by the Government opens the door to the possibility of collective management, but it is no longer mandatory. CEDRO also warns that this adaptation will “generate legal insecurity as has happened in France.”

The media and the technology companies have been in a global struggle for years. The publishers have been demanding a fair remuneration from Facebook and Google for considering that these giants take advantage of the news of the newspapers – and the data of their readers – to snatch from them – precisely thanks to this data – most of the advertising pie. The platforms allege that their technology has made it possible to spread the news to a huge audience. The truth is that while the crisis generated by the pandemic has forced the closure of dozens of newspapers around the world, the Silicon Valley giants have seen their profits skyrocket.

The Australian law that shook Europe

The European directive, whose transposition should have been carried out in June, leaves open the way in which each of the Member States regulates the relations between content producers and big technology. In France, as in the decree law approved in Spain, it is mixed. The media can negotiate individually with Google – in fact, many of them have already reached agreements with the company – or do it en bloc, through copyright management entities. In Germany, on the other hand, the legislation only provides for collective bargaining.

The debate on the intellectual property of informational content on the internet was shaken at the beginning of 2020 for the approval by the Parliament of Australia of the rule that has gone further in the demands of large technology companies and that caused Google to threaten to leave the country. Several MEPs from different groups assured that this rule should be taken as a model for future relations with technology companies, although there is still no political consensus in the EU in this regard.

The so-called Australian News Media and Digital Platforms Negotiation Code foresees, for example, that technology companies are not only obliged to negotiate payment for content with the companies that produce them, but they must share the data of the users they get with that content. and notify them of changes in the algorithms that affect their production.

In addition, Australian law requires an agreement to be reached with all publishers, no matter how small, and affects to any use of its contents, whether they are news services or search engines. But the article that caused the biggest confrontation, and caused Facebook to prevent sharing news in Australia for four days, was that it decreed mandatory arbitration in the event that no agreement was reached. Finally, the Government of Canberra and the technology companies reached an agreement.