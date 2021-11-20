the-new-metoo-from-france

A new wave of Me Too runs through France. This time, it is women in politics and the media who, in recent weeks, have taken the floor to denounce the sexual violence to which they have been subjected and to demand that it is never again possible to elect a person responsible. politician accused of abuse or that a media star can take advantage of his position to abuse a woman.

Times are not accidental. With an eye on 25 November, international day for the fight against violence against women, organizations Feminists called on women (and men) across the country to take to the streets this Saturday, in a demonstration that was attended by several thousand people in Paris alone. The last protest, in 2019, achieved a record turnout of 100. 000 people according to the organizers, including the feminist collective Nous Toutes, and of 35. 000 according to the police.

“Demonstrating today is more necessary than ever,” said Mélanie, who attended the Parisian convocation with her teenage daughter. “The underlying problem has not yet been fixed, because the laws are not applied or the means are given, and that is why we are not making progress.”

“In Parliament, in town halls, councils departmental and regional authorities, accused men, sometimes convicted of rape, sexual assault, assault on a minor or for sexist violence are elected, despite the speeches about the fight against sexist violence, despite our repeated alerts, ”they wrote on Monday 220 women related to the world of politics and the university in a gallery published in Le Monde . Three of the 2022 presidential candidates or near-candidates – which they did not name, but which the press has identified as the far-right polemicist Éric Zemmour and the lesser-known François Asselineau and Jean Lassalle – have been “Cited in numerous testimonies of sexual assaults,” they added, while also indicating that also among the 577 deputies who must be re-elected next year there are “some authors of sexist or sexual violence. ”

The signatories of the political Me Too, among them the environmental deputies Karima Delli and Delphine Bato, Danièle Obono from France Insoumise, as well as the vice president of the Senate and former socialist minister Laurence Rossignol, demand the end of the “omertà” on the subject and that “the political world assume its responsibilities”. This implies, they say, that the parties “discard the perpetrators of sexist violence from their ranks,” in addition to “showing themselves exemplary” in the appointment of candidates, avoiding the appointment of any man suspected of sexual violence.

“This is the moment, the political parties are now organizing themselves for the elections of 2022, appointing the candidates and building the campaign teams,” explains Fiona Texeire by phone, councilor in the mayor of Paris and one of the authors of the rostrum. “It is important that there are no violent men in those teams, because those teams are going to feed later the ministerial cabinets, the deputies’ environments.” Texeire also underlines the importance of checking the lists of deputies, “because once elected, if he attacks his collaborator or another woman, it is very difficult to remove him because it is not foreseen by law. That is why we must do prevention and avoid nominating sexual predators ”, he says.

The platform, which has had a great echo in France, has been accompanied by the creation of the #MeTooPolitique label and a website (metoopolitique.fr) so that women can tell their stories. His request that the parties commit not to hire or name men accused of sexual abuse already exceeds 20.000 firms.

Days before the political Me Too, the media was unleashed, when several well-known journalists denounced having been, they too, victims of sexual assaults by Patrick Poivre d’Arvor, PPDA, a star presenter of news in the years 90 and 2000 who has denied any abuse, despite the fact that several women have reported it for rape, in a case that the justice has filed due to prescription or lack of evidence. The communicators have also created an association, #Metoomedias, to “provide listening, protection and legal support if necessary,” explained journalist Emmanuelle Dancourt to Agence France Presse.

In the past months, the world of theater and higher education also denounced their own cases of sexual harassment, just as since 2017 women from the world of sports or cinema have done so.

“The liberation of the word of women has allowed, for example, to show that one in seven athletes suffers sexist or sexual violence before reaching the 18 years and that the 83 % of them are women ”, highlights the High Council for Equality between Women and Men, an advisory body to the Government, in its latest annual report on“ the state of sexism in France ”, devoted extensively on this occasion to the phenomenon Me Too and to “sexism in the French written press”, both in its writing ions —only a third are women, on average— as in content, given that “men are in more than 80% the main subject of published articles. ”

Sexual violence continues to be a serious problem in France. This week the death of the victim number 101 of the year due to sexist violence was known. 2020 had closed with 102 femicides, 2019 with 146, according to official figures. According to Nous Toutes, some 220. 000 women are victims of sexual violence every year and 94. 000 are raped. Despite promises to improve care for victims of sexist violence, around 40% of victims do not get a hostel place and only the 12% get one adapted to their needs, with support legal and psychological, revealed this week the Women’s Foundation. And in this 2021 in which France has finally opened its eyes to the problem of abuse of minors within the family (incest) and the close circle, it is also noted once again that the overwhelming majority of these victims, 9 out of each 10, are girls, according to the Independent commission on incest and sexual violence against minors (Ciivise).

“All MeToo say the same thing: we need prevention, education and training policies,” claimed the Nous spokeswoman Toutes, Marylie Breuil, at the start of the Parisian demonstration.

The problem of sexual violence in fields such as politics or the arts in France is not new, as evidenced by the ultra-famous scandal by Dominique Strauss-Kahn or the new accusations in recent years against Roman Polanski and other French film directors.

Is there now more sensitivity towards the subject? On the one hand, it would seem so. Several left-wing and environmentalist parties, including the Socialist party —which is running a woman, Anne Hidalgo, who announced her presence at the march, but was also Strauss-Kahn’s party— as a candidate for the presidency, have already signed the compromise. proposed by the MeToo Politique not to include suspects of sexual abuse on its lists, confirms Texeire.

The complaints have also resonated with the head of Equality of the Government of Emmanuel Macron, Elisabeth Moreno, which ratified this week on the Franceinfo station the sexist problem in the world of politics, “a world made by men for men with very masculine rules,” he denounced. The 83% of mayors and 60% of French deputies are men and France has only had one prime minister and no female president, neither of the country nor of Parliament, Texeire recalls in this regard. “I have not seen as much sexism or sexual violence in the world of construction and technologies as I see today in politics,” said Moreno, who comes from private companies and is now part of a cabinet in which one of his Ministers, the head of the Interior Gérald Darmanin, has also been accused of sexual abuse, although the investigation has been closed.

There is also, still, the case of Georges Tron. The mayor of Draveil, south of Paris, and Secretary of State with Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced last February to three years in prison for rape and sexual assaults. Even so, he continued serving as mayor, from jail, for three months. He ended up resigning at the end of May, but Tron is still a city councilor. A sample, says Texeire, of the legal difficulty of removing an aggressor from office and the importance of preventing and never including him on an electoral list.