the new proposal to encourage working meetings

The objective of this initiative is to offer a range of alternative possibilities to develop the work activity in a secure space.

April 15, 2021



Many habits have changed in the wake of the covid-19 crisis. One of the most important has undoubtedly been the forced adaptation that the company has had to make in a workplace where the words “telecommuting” and “video calling” have become real protagonists over the past year.

The hybrid work model, which combines traditional office presence and remote working, allows businesses to be more agile and quickly adapt to unforeseen situations such as one that may involve the requirement to perform a job. quarantine period. In this sense, the Eurostars Madrid Tower has designed the “XS Meetings in XL hotels” pack, an initiative that aims to help reactivate the dynamics of pre-covid-19 professional meetings and meetings as well as to offer companies an alternative. at the usual place of work. to carry out their activity.

Thus, any company looking for a safe space to approach its customers, strengthen its image and corporate culture and recover from meetings with internal teams, at Eurostars Madrid Tower 5 * the perfect solution to achieve these objectives. . And the hotel offers flexible and functional spaces at the service of innovation and productivity, combining technology, health and well-being of employees.

This proposal aims to contribute to the gradual resumption of face-to-face meetings, providing a safe and protected space in which to meet with all stipulated measures and protocols, offering conditioned and functional spaces in which to conduct small meetings of no more of 6 people to be able to combine remote work with the possibility of carrying out personal meetings.

Eurostars Hotels has been inspired by the way its clients connect to their meetings to offer them a suitable alternative to carry out these meetings. Thus, the promotion “XS Meetings in an XL hotel” includes: a large room equipped for meetings, a screen and a projection system, a coffee break, breakfast / snack for the participants, water and water. layout of the room as well as free parking (maximum 6 spaces per reservation). The price of this service will be between 100 € and 350 € depending on the hours of duration and the number of people present at each meeting.

