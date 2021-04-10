The new Word comments experience is here, check it out

Office applications are very good, but they are not without room for improvement. A while ago we saw how Microsoft was changing the Office comments and now they are available to all users. These new reviews are made with React Native and are available on Mac, Windows, and even the web. Let’s see what this new feedback experience is all about.

The new Word comments are here

With modern comments, we no longer have to worry about our comments being seen by others until we are done editing them. After writing a new comment or response, we need to click the Publish button or use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Enter (Windows) or Cmd + Enter (MacOS) to share our ideas with other users. Now, a comment or reply can only be edited by the person who created it.

In Word, we will find comments on the right side of the page, by default. In the Comments panel, it is possible to see in a single list all the comments of the document, including the resolved comments. To switch between the contextual view and the Comments panel, just click the Comments button in the upper right corner of the Word window.

Now, if we access from a work account running files in the cloud, it is possible to more easily use the @mention utility to call one or more of our colleagues in the company or school . Just select a text, click the comment button, write our comment, and mention anyone we want to see. When we post the comment, anyone you quote from will receive an email notification.

This is one of those quality jumps that we mentioned. Microsoft is evolving Word and very soon we will see many more improvements to keep the best word processor even better.