the-next-pandemic-has-already-started:-the-covid-has-accelerated-the-appearance-of-superbugs

The Madrid studio where the film was shot Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown is only a few meters away from Cristina Muñoz’s office, but she does not seem nervous, even though hers is not a comedy, but rather the script of a horror movie. Muñoz is the co-director of the National Plan against Antibiotic Resistance, the Spanish initiative to try to stop one of the greatest threats to humanity. Anti-bacterial drugs are ceasing to work, at a rate now accelerated by excessive and incorrect consumption during the covid pandemic. The scientist invites you to imagine everyday life without antibiotics, a creepy world in which any infection could be lethal. No caesarean sections, no organ transplants, no meniscus operations, no hip replacement.

“It would be a step back from almost 100 years in medical advances ”, warns Muñoz. “Things would happen that we don’t even think about, like a child falling down, opening his knee, taking him to the hospital and the doctor telling you that there is nothing to do, that he is very sorry,” he explains. Some bacterial diseases – such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, gonorrhea, and salmonellosis – are already running out of effective treatments. Chemotherapy, which favors microbial infections in cancer patients by lowering their defenses, would also be a high-risk practice in the absence of antibiotics. “We would stop curing people, but also animals. We could not produce healthy food, ”warns Muñoz. The return of the diseases of the 19th century should be added to the famines.

Cristina Muñoz, co-director of the National Plan against Antibiotic Resistance, at the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, in Madrid. Víctor Sainz

The 18 November Global Antimicrobial Awareness Week begins and authorities touch the trumpets of the apocalypse. A report prepared for the British Government warned in 2016 that drug-resistant microbes – especially bacteria – were already killing 700. 000 people every year in the planet and that it could get to 10 million deaths in 2050, more than those caused by cancer. Microbiologist Bruno González Zorn warns that covid has worsened the silent pandemic of superbugs. “Maybe the 10 millions of deaths no longer occur in 2050, but in 2040 or in 2030 ″, warns.

Bacteria multiply every 20 minutes and sometimes they suffer mutations that are, by chance, a shield against some antibiotic. And the most disturbing thing is that they can pass these new resistance genes to other nearby bacteria, even from other families. “It is as if I learn German and transmit the ability to you,” explains González Zorn, professor at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the Complutense University of Madrid. The more antibiotics are used, the more bacteria evolve to resist them.

González Zorn affirms that “a perfect storm” is forming and shows data from Spanish hospitals during the first wave of covid. From February to March of 2020 increased by 400% the use of Azithromycin, an antibiotic used desperately in case it also worked against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Doxycycline consumption increased by 517%. In Spain, these levels quickly returned to normal, but continued to run rampant in other regions of the world, such as Latin America. “During the covid pandemic so many carbapenems have been used that in some countries, such as Chile, we have the levels of resistance that we expected to have in 2030. We have sped up 15 years. We are very alarmed, ”says the researcher.

The microbiologist is one of the 15 members of an international group of scientists recently created by the World Health Organization (WHO) to identify which antibiotics are essential for human health, with the aim of shielding their use to keep them working. These drugs are like the Special Operations Group (GEO), the elite unit of the National Police. If they are needed and they do not work, after them there is nothing. They are the last resort. And carbapenems are precisely one of these last bullets.

The WHO European office launched an alert in February: “Let’s not allow the covid crisis to become a antimicrobial resistance catastrophe ”. In some countries, the scenario is chilling. Doctors from the Almenara Hospital in Lima have warned of the “irrational and indiscriminate” use of antimicrobials in Peru during the pandemic. Experts in the United States, India, Mexico and other countries have also sounded the alarms.

Microbiologist Ana Maria de Roda Husman, a Dutch woman with a Spanish father, warns that Resistance mechanisms, in principle, only have to appear once. “So Pandora’s box is already open,” he says. His team, from the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health, has detected carbapenem-resistant bacteria everywhere in the country’s wastewater. The pipes in hospitals, and also those in homes, contribute to the spread of superbugs in nature. The threat of unimaginable combinations is on the table.

A man holds his nose at the Isakavagu River , destination of the spills from antibiotics factories in Patancheru, an industrial center near Hyderabad, in India, in an image of 2007. Mahesh Kumar A (AP)

“The antibiotic manufacturers themselves can be a problem, especially in regions where there are no residue laws,” warns De Roda Husman. The researcher cites the contamination produced by an azithromycin factory to about 25 kilometers from Zagreb, Croatia, on the river Sava, already colonized by a rich community of antibiotic resistant bacteria. In other countries, such as India, the severity of the situation is skyrocketing. In 2007, one study found unprecedented levels of antibiotics in the waters discharged into the Isakavagu River by a treatment plant serving 90 manufacturers of generic drugs in Patancheru, an industrial area near the Indian city of Hyderabad. The concentration of the antibiotic ciprofloxacin in the river reached the 31 milligrams per liter, a dose a thousand times higher than the toxic threshold for some bacteria.

The doctor Rafael Cantón remembers when he started working, in 1988, and did laboratory tests to determine the susceptibility of a bacterium to different antibiotics. “Before, it was usual to see all S, the initial letter of sensible. Now most of the values ​​are R, for resistant. We usually study some 18 antibiotics [para cada infección] and some 15 times a year we find ourselves in a dramatic situation: all R. We do not have therapeutic options for these cases ”, laments Cantón, head of Microbiology at Hospital Ramón y Cajal, in Madrid.

European authorities estimate that superbugs already kill each year 33. 10 people on the mainland. The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, where Cristina Muñoz works, speaks of about 4. 000 deaths in Spain, triple those caused by traffic accidents. Despite the alerts, the latest Eurobarometer showed that the 43% of Spaniards had taken antibiotics in 2018, in front of 32% of the EU total. One in three respondents in Spain mistakenly thought that antibiotics cure colds, when in fact they are caused by viruses, not bacteria.

Rafael Cantón regrets that, Despite these numbers, the superbugs pandemic is virtually invisible. “There are no groups of patients who complain about resistance to antibiotics,” he says. It is a surprising silence, because 6% of those admitted to hospitals acquire an infection in the center itself, after interventions such as the placement of a urinary catheter or intubation for artificial respiration, according to a study promoted by the Spanish Society of Medicine Preventive, Public Health and Hygiene.

“There are fewer infections acquired in hospitals, half that in 1990, but those that are acquired now are more problematic ”, warns Cantón. “We call it genetic capitalism. A bacterium that is resistant tends to remain and is more likely to acquire even more resistance mechanisms. It is like the one who already has money, who has greater facility to earn more money “, explains the doctor.

Cantón recognizes the” tremendous peak “of antibiotic consumption in the hospitals during the first wave of the pandemic. “This has exacerbated problems that we already had and others have appeared,” he points out in reference to the proliferation of bacteria resistant to carbapenems. “They have increased in all hospitals due to the selective effect of the use of antibiotics,” he says.

The outlook in the pharmaceutical industry is bleak. There is only 43 experimental antibiotics in clinical trials, according to WHO, compared to more than 5. 700 possible new cancer treatments. For microbiologist Marc Lemonnier, it is a scandal. “For each antibacterial product in development you have more than 100 in oncology. It is unacceptable. We are talking about a comparable medical need. From here to 2050 you are below actions will kill like cancer ”, he opines.

Lemonnier, a Hispano-French born in Tangier (Morocco) does 54 years and raised in Madrid, he worked as a scientist until in 2009 set up his own pharmaceutical company: Antabio. The name refers to Anteo, the North African giant who, according to Greek mythology, won all his fights, because every time he fell to the ground he obtained new strength from his mother, Gaia, the goddess of the earth. “Hercules found an innovative way to kill that monster: to lift him off the ground, so that he would not come into contact with his mother. And that is exactly the strategy of my company: to find a novel way to kill bacteria that nothing can kill, ”says Lemonnier. An oil painting by Zurbarán represents this fight between Anteo and Hercules in the Prado Museum.

Oil by Zurbarán on the mythological fight between Hercules and the giant Anteo, in the Prado Museum.

“The amount of antibiotics in development is very poor because nobody wants to invest in this area” , sentence the businessman. Pharmaceutical companies earned more than 7. million euros with cancer products between 2014 and 2016, while losing some 90 millions with antibiotics, according to the American organization Pew. Money has flown to oncology. In 2019, private investment in potential cancer treatments was around 8. 600 million euros, compared to 120 millions in antibiotics. “The paradox is that it is a priority area for the WHO, but absolutely not a priority for private investors,” laments Lemonnier.

The businessman has achieved 44 million euros of financing from 2009 for the development of three promising antibiotics. Half of the money has come to him from non-profit organizations, such as the British Wellcome Trust and the American CARB-X. “It is becoming more and more difficult for me to finance my company. For my clinical studies in humans I now need to raise tens of millions, but private investment is becoming rare because investors do not see exits, they do not see commercial successes, and they go elsewhere, ”he explains.

Large pharmaceutical companies – such as the Swiss Novartis, the British AstraZeneca and the French Sanofi – have abandoned research into new antibiotics in recent years. “If the dynamics do not change, we have a major problem. We are at a crossroads that could lead to a devastating second global pandemic, ”warns Lemonnier, a member of the board of directors of BEAM, an alliance of 70 small and medium-sized European biotechnology companies dedicated to seeking antimicrobial treatments.

The Spanish economist Laura Marín directs the world’s largest research initiative on antimicrobial resistance, in Stockholm. JPIAMR

A Spanish economist, Laura Marín, runs from 2013 in Stockholm directs the world’s largest initiative of antimicrobial resistance research, the JPIAMR program, with almost thirty countries on board, such as Germany, Spain, India and Argentina. “There is no favorable business model,” he explains. “Creating new antibiotics is scientifically complicated and everyone has stopped doing it. The antibiotic is then sold for one euro, so it doesn’t pay for them. And if we achieve a new antibiotic, we will not want to give it to anyone, to reserve it for the most serious cases, so very few will be sold ”, argues Marín. Economic incentives for pharmaceutical companies and much more public money are needed, he stresses.

The JPIAMR program tries to convince countries to invest more as soon as possible, not only for the development of new antibiotics, but to find out how to maintain the effectiveness of those that still work. “If we get a new antibiotic, that is something that can happen within 20 years, we can not have resistors from the first day ”, alerts Marín. The expert mentions two key measures: banning the sale of antibiotics without a prescription and ending their systematic use to stimulate the growth of healthy animals. There are two policies in force in the EU, but unimaginable in the poorest countries, without access to doctors and in need of increasing their meat production.

Cristina Muñoz argues that Spain is an example for the world. It was the country with the highest consumption of antibiotics in the EU in 2014, when the National Plan started. Since then, according to their figures, sales have fallen by 33% in human medicine and a 59% in veterinary medicine, often thanks to voluntary agreements with livestock companies. The greatest success is the reduction of practically the 100% in pig use of colistin, an antibiotic discovered in 1947 which was ruled out for humans due to renal toxicity and reserved for veterinary medicine.

Does 10 years, in the absence of alternatives, Doctors had to resuscitate colistin to use it as a last resort in people with multidrug-resistant infections, according to Bruno González Zorn recalls. “This gives an idea of ​​the situation we are in. We are rescuing toxic antibiotics from the 1950s to save lives in the world’s hospitals. It is unheard of ”, explains the microbiologist. In November 2015, in China, it was detected by the first time a gene capable of turning bacteria into colistin-resistant superbugs. Pandora’s box was opened.

