the-next-san-isidro-fair,-from-may-8-to-june-5,-will-celebrate-29-bullfighting-festivals

The San Isidro Fair of 2022 will celebrate 29 celebrations; will begin on May 8th and will end on June 5th. The Plaza de Las Ventas will open its doors on 27 and there will be shows every Sunday until the start of the Isidril cycle.

Rafael García Garrido, one of the entrepreneurs of the Madrid bullring, thus confirmed to this newspaper the news that last Sunday was advanced on Cadena SER. “If the pandemic allows it, the bulls will return in 2022 to Madrid; We have a specification to comply with, and that normality forces Las Ventas to continue being a seasonal plaza “, adds the representative of Plaza 1. García Garrido considers that” unfortunately, the current season has been very short for health reasons, and very good artistically ; The long journey through the desert has been super hard, but we are beginning to see the light and I hope that on 27 we can go to the square without a mask , which is still a great discomfort for the public. ”

The employer expects the number of subscribers to increase, which currently amounts to 14. 418, between fair tickets and those for retired people and young people. “For this, the strategy is very clear,” he adds, “to present a fair of the highest level, which attracts fans, because prices cannot be reduced, and not only because they are stipulated by the specifications with the Community of Madrid, but because they are the lowest in Spain. ”

Plaza1 has not had to pay the fee (2. 800. 000 euros) of 2020 and negotiates with the Community de Madrid that of 2021

The current specifications —leasing contract between the Community of Madrid, owner of the plaza, and the company Plaza1, directed by Rafael García Garrido and Simón Casas— expires on June 6, 2022, when the next one will go out to tender.

Plaza 1 took over Las Ventas in November 2016 for a period of four years plus one extension, until the end of 2021. The pandemic broke all plans, the plaza was closed tightly during 2020, and the negotiation between the company and the Community resulted in the compensation that would correspond to Plaza 1, out of the amount of the fee and an extension of the contract until June 5, 2022, in what is called “a rebalancing of the agreement.”

Thus, in 2020, the businessmen García Garrido and Casas have not paid the canon nor have they received any financial compensation. “It has not been paid in cash,” explains the businessman, “but we have not received any amount due to the impossibility of exploiting the square.” What happened in 2021 (only nine celebrations have been held, with limited capacity) is in full negotiation, and the final result is still unknown.

“It is very difficult to maintain the Plaza de Madrid if non-bullfighting shows are not held”

On the other hand, the past 22 September, the Minister of the Presidency, Justice and the Interior of the Community of Madrid, Enrique López, announced that the Plaza de Las Ventas will continue to be of exclusive bullfighting use, and that the regional government renounces the major reform of the building for the celebration of other types of events. This decision has meant a new jug of cold water for Rafael García Garrido, president of the tourist company Nautalia, who bid in 2016 for the management of the square with the intention of holding non-bullfighting shows.

“That scheme was broken a long time ago,” he says, “when the Manuela Carmena City Council forced reforms that have not been undertaken. It is a matter of assuming it, but I think that some rehabilitation will have to be faced in terms of evacuation because we are talking about a building that is one hundred years old. ”

Question . But you have commented in this newspaper that the business of Las Ventas cannot be maintained only with the bullfighting festivities.

Answer . Yes, if there is no atypical income, it is very difficult to sustain the position, and I understand that this section will be taken into account in the next statement.

P . A sheet on which you have already pointed out that it should not force to celebrate so many celebrations.

R . That is our intention. Madrid must remain a seasonal square, so that it begins in March and ends in October. But we understand that you should bet on quality rather than quantity. There is no hobby for 72 celebrations. That is, it should not be subjected to such a high number of shows.

P . Are you determined to return to the Las Ventas farm?

R . If the specifications include normal circumstances, yes. We are excited about it, and I think we deserve it. There has not been a company with more bad luck than ours.