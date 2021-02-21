The night of the riots in Catalonia ends with 34 inmates

Publication: Sunday, February 21, 2021 09:34

The Mossos d’Esquadra arrested a total of 34 people in Catalonia last night over public unrest and looting, the fifth consecutive day of protests against the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasél.

In a tweet, Catalan police reported on Sunday that most of the detainees occurred in Barcelona, ​​with 31 people, another in Lleida and two more in Tarragona, the last three minors. Barcelona saw the fifth consecutive night of protests against the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel, which led to riots and looting in dozens of downtown stores, especially on Passeig de Gràcia, and damage to the Modernist building of the Palau de la Música.

The protests also took place in various Catalan cities, such as Lleida, Tarragona, Sabadell (Barcelona) or Girona, but the most massive was that of Barcelona, ​​which gathered around 6,000 people, according to the Urban Guard.

Despite the call from organizers to avoid altercations, shortly after the start of the protest, called at 7:00 p.m., groups of hooded men began burning containers, clashing with police, destroying street furniture and attacking commercial establishments in near downtown Plaza de Cataluña, Barcelona.

In Lleida, the incidents were concentrated in front of the government sub-delegation, where the demonstrators threw a huge throwing stones, and on the avenue of Valencia, in that city, they burned containers. The incidents were reproduced in Tarragona, where there were also scenes of burning vessels and objects thrown at the police.

In Cubelles (Barcelona), where a group of people were going to cut the C-31, a vehicle crushed one of the demonstrators, who suffered minor injuries in the leg, for which he requested the attention of the emergency system medical. (SEM).