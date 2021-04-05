The non-implementation of the Agile methodology in companies is already one of the main reasons for the talent drain in 2021

The last year has brought about a radical change in trends in all its aspects. Human resources departments have also been forced to reinvent themselves and remote working has become one of the many adjustments that companies have implemented in their work methodologies.

Even so, the transformation of these services has been underway for some time, due to an uncertain and complex environment, requiring quick responses and easy implementation. It is more and more common to find companies that seek to motivate and mentor their members and, to do so, opt for so-called agile methodologies.

This type of methodologies stand in contrast to the waterfall development model, in which the progress of work is linear and prevents work on unfinished phases, and in response to the need for flexibility and movement in projects. The objective is to be able to adapt the company to changes through an organization of teams in circles of specialization, focused on a specific project and autonomous development. Something applied by Creditas, the leading platform in Latin America for consumer solutions and 100% online loans, since its foundation and at its various sites in Brazil, Mexico and Spain, where its technology center is located.

“We are a business-driven company and, once new opportunities are defined, we engage our teams through agile ways of working that improve efficiency and results. Each problem has a solution and it is important to promote autonomy in order to evolve faster and to enhance each other and for our customers ”, explains David Stanete, director of engineering at fintech.

The Brazilian-born company, founded by Spaniard Sergio Furio in 2012, bases its operations on the Gil culture. To organize employees, it is inspired by methodologies that organize its teams into business units, which are themselves divided into teams. Each team has sufficient autonomy to translate the company’s objectives to the technical and product level.

This autonomy creates a sense of community and belonging that makes it easier for people to work with mastery, motivation, purpose and much more quickly. Thanks to it, workers are more agile and lead projects and decision-making locally without having to constantly depend on managers and directors.

“For Creditas, this type of organization is the basis of its corporate culture. We always start with a business objective defined by the upper echelons of the company, but once it has landed, it is the teams who decide how to achieve it ”, explains Paulo Bischof, director of the engineering at Creditas.

Agile methodologies are based on a relationship of total trust in employees as owners of their motivation and professional development. It seeks to promote an environment which depends, to a large extent, on communication between all levels and all positions and which values ​​innovation as a tool for adaptation and experimentation, through which teams develop their skills. process to adapt them to each project and objective. .

“The specific use of an agile methodology doesn’t mean you have to do without the others. Creditas is organized on the basis of methodologies, but each team decides which working methods best correspond to the achievement of the agreed objectives, ”adds Stanete. “We also work with Scrum, with Kanban, with Scrumban, with Lean methods … the key is to avoid bureaucratic processes to offer a flexible and innovative working environment, which adapts to the needs of each task and of who carries it out. “

According to Paradigma Digital’s team of agile experts, agility is the open problem for 9 out of 10 Spanish companies and will become one of the main reasons for the talent drain in 2021. methodologies that avoid the lack of innovation and the loss of business opportunities and which can encourage the recruitment of talents interested in new forms of work offering them more freedom of action, more motivation and access to truly rewarding mentoring processes.

