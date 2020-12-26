The Nortempo Foundation trains 100 people who have difficulty finding a job

The training actions will target disabled unemployed, at risk of exclusion and under 30 with poor academic qualifications, who will be selected by the Nortempo Foundation

BY RRHH Digital, 12:13 – December 26, 2020



The Nortempo Foundation continues to work for the employability of groups with difficult integration in Galicia thanks to the renewal of the Integrated Employment Program of the Xunta de Galicia, in which, in 2021, 100 people belonging to groups in difficulty of integration will participate. professional. The profiles will be selected by the Nortempo Foundation and will be part of a training program that will take place from January in three Galician cities: A Corua, Santiago de Compostela and Vigo; alternation of individual orientation sessions, face-to-face and online training – including at least a certificate of professionalism -; and the constant search for employment opportunities.

The groups targeted by the Nortempo Foundation will be people with a certain type of disability, at risk of social exclusion or under 30 with low academic qualifications, that is to say who do not have a professional card. , a level 2 or 3 professionalism certificate, vocational training diploma or university degree. The people will be selected by the Foundation itself until January 8 and will receive a scholarship from the Xunta de Galicia of 7 euros per day to participate in individual actions or training. The man at the center According to the director of the Nortempo Foundation, Maider Blanco, “the human being will be at the center of all our actions and we will develop individual guidance, advice and motivation actions, as well as cross-disciplinary and professional training. , with the final objective of achieving the real professional integration of the participants ”.

The Nortempo Foundation also works with the Xunta de Galicia through different employment programs, such as the Posta a Punto para o Emprego and the Integra-T Muller program, for the design and implementation of routes and actions employment to promote the professional integration of people benefiting from RISGA or minimum income and women victims of gender violence. Nortempo Foundation, social responsibility in the labor market

The commitment to the dignity of work and of it as an instrument of social integration has marked the philosophy of Nortempo since its creation almost 30 years ago. Since 2005, the Foundation has been the instrument through which the company channels all of its corporate social responsibility actions and policies.

Its objective is to develop and execute actions, projects and programs that promote employability, training and development of human capital and the integration of people into the labor market. The Nortempo Foundation, led by Maider Blanco and chaired by Bartolom Pidal, also acts as an intermediary between people and companies, and helps companies to implement their CSR and equality plans.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital