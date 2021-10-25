'the-nose'-in-munich:-abnormal-normality-(and-vice-versa)

“Once upon a man with a detached nose”: although Quevedo’s hendecasyllable turns into Alexandrian, there is perhaps no better way to summarize to the maximum the theme of a short story by Nikolái Gógol that inspired almost a century after his publication to Dmitri Shostakovich to compose his first opera with only 21 years. A very different thing is to understand what one and the other really wanted to tell, which does not necessarily have to be the same: Gogol, when he published in 1836 his story set in Saint Petersburg, and Shostakovich in a very free opera that premiered in Moscow in 1930, when his hometown had already changed its name to Leningrad.

What It seems clear is that, without being Russian, lots of nuances are irretrievably lost, already from the reading of the original story, in which Gogol introduces dozens of double meanings, words or expressions with an added semantic load that is even beyond the reach of the Current speakers of the language, unless explicitly stated, as in translations, by footnotes written by experts. No one can doubt, however, that Gogol’s story anticipates much later literary currents and that Kovaliov, the unfortunate protagonist of the story, sees one day when looking in the mirror how the nose has disappeared from his face , is both a direct predecessor of Gregorio Samsa and a character that would not be out of place at all decades later in a play by Beckett or Ionesco.

The low Sergei Leiferkus characterized as the barber (here policeman) Ivan Yakovlevich. Wilfried Hösl

Dmitri Shostakovich faced the challenge of turning the story into an opera as soon as he finished his studies at the Conservatory and the wayward music, irreverent, almost hooligan, outrageous in many moments, which he composed unequivocally reveals the youthful intre pity of its author at the time of creating it. She is, in turn, an unmistakable daughter of her time, that of the unbridled twenties, when transgression, the most risky artistic experiments and the demolition of all previous orthodoxy reigned. It is therefore situated in the wake of Wozzeck by Alban Berg, Jonny spielt auf by Ernst Krenek or Neues vom Tage by Paul Hindemith. It is, like these last two, a perfect exponent of what in Germany was called the Zeitoper , a conception of the genre that attached it to everyday life and the frenzy of those years dizzying. In the Russian version, of course, which gives it historical connotations that were difficult to grasp outside of that time.

As he usually does in all his productions, Kirill Sérebrennikov moves the argument to a new territory. familiar and closer to his own concerns. And nothing should have marked him more than the long house arrest he has suffered after being accused of a crime that he says he did not commit (the illegitimate diversion of public funds received to undertake cultural projects). To add to the irony, he was removed a few months ago from the leadership of the Moscow Gogol Center as a result of his proven scant affection for Vladimir Putin’s regime, despite having converted it in the eight years in which he has been at the helm on a theatrical stage of reference in your country. For reasons that have not been officially made public, although everything indicates that the travel ban to Germany has purely political motivations (despite the resurgence of the coronavirus in Russia, the cast of its new production premiered at the Bavarian State Opera is plagued of Russian singers and on the streets of Munich you can see Russians almost on every corner), Serébrennikov has conducted the rehearsals in absentia, from his home in Moscow, permanently connected by means of cameras and screens, and with his assistants transmitting the instructions to the rest of the artistic team. So, how could he not see himself reflected in Plato Kovaliov, the protagonist of The nose ?

Plato Kovalyov (Borís Pinjasovich), in the foreground, having lost his old face , or when normal becomes abnormal. Wilfried Hösl

Gogol’s social satire becomes in his hands in a brutal political satire in which many of his characters change their original occupations for that of policemen. Kovaliov himself, a middle-ranking official in the original account, is a policeman, as is Ivan Yakovlevich, the barber who finds his client’s nose between his food (in the montage released Sunday afternoon, while eating a sandwich) or the young men of the scene originally set in the newsroom of a newspaper (here, in the middle of the street), where Kovaliov goes to try to put an advertisement in his eagerness to find his nose. Although it is an effective and sibylline way of denouncing that today’s Russia is a police state, it ends up causing incongruities in many moments between what is sung and what is seen. The first scene, for example, takes place in a police station, where both Ivan Yakovlevich and his wife, Praskovia Osipovna, work. After finding his nose in his food, she angrily insults him, demands that he get rid of her (“Get out!” times) and threatens to report it to the police, which, next to a cell with several prisoners inside and with husband and wife dressed in uniform, it seems nonsense.

Serébrennikov also seeks to transcend the central incident of the loss and subsequent search for the nose in Saint Petersburg / Leningrad by presenting all the characters like fresh out of The Monster Parade by Todd Browning. They have various noses and other protrusions stuck to their faces, almost as if they were medals or indicators of their social rank, and they seem the very incarnation of what Quevedo would call “very noses” or members of “the twelve tribes of noses.” They all also wear padding under their clothes to show off plump, excessive bodies, another direct symbol of their authority. When Kovaliov loses his nose, he also detaches himself from this added body and becomes a normal person in our eyes. In the general context of Serébrennikov’s proposal, however, he becomes the abnormal one, the different one, in the midst of a society that harasses him, harasses him, persecutes him for not exhibiting any of those distinctive features that are considered absurdly in it. normal. Everything comes to us as a sort of world turned upside down, incomprehensible, ruthless and ferocious, with a victim who is none other, deep down, than the Russian stage director himself, convicted and arrested for being different, for questioning or ridicule, as he does in this same montage, a regime that demands uniformity, seamless affection, and that punishes any form of dissent or criticism.

Protesters with a cross and slogans that can be read simply: “No”. Wilfried Hösl

The scenery and costumes, designed by Serébrennikov himself, are decidedly sordid, with an almost absolute predominance of grays and blacks, almost always bathed in the white, cold and impersonal light of the fluorescent lights of the police station. There are direct references to St. Petersburg, as when the famous bronze equestrian statue of Peter the Great in Senate Square, with his name and Catherine’s etched on the stone plinth, relentlessly attacks Kovalyov all over the stage in one of the instrumental interludes. But it is a one-dimensional reproduction, a reproduction pasted onto a papier-mâché silhouette, just like a police truck that appears in the scene set on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, in which Serébrennikov places riot police charging mercilessly against protesters holding placards with a simple message: “No!” (in German and Russian). It seems, again, his symbolic way of denigrating official and repressive Russia, reducing it to a hollow image, without background or volume, which he does decide to generously grant, instead, to the reclining sculpture of an immense white nose in the penultimate scene. from the opera. And the appearance of human limbs (feet, legs, hands, arms), collected by fishermen and policemen under the icy waters of the Neva, apparently inspired by real events, point once again to a hostile urban environment, if not bloody.

Editing also takes great liberties. The two most significant are, on the one hand, the relocation of numbers 6 and 7 of the original score, which move almost to the end of the opera, between the numbers 12 and 13. The first is the crucial scene in the Kazan Cathedral, where Kovalyov finds his nose, turned into a high-ranking official with a life of his own, and part with it. As an omen of what Britten would do in the second act of Peter Grimes , Shostakovich masterfully superimposes the prayers of the community in the church (backstage) and the dialogue of Kovalyov and his nose (in the foreground). By moving the scene from the end of the first act to the closing of the third, a culminating moment of the plot is delayed which, Serébrennikov seems to think, comes too early in the original (by both Gogol and Shostakovich) and collides with his own dramaturgical idea. The second intervention follows a very fashionable trend in groundbreaking productions, such as Romeo Castellucci’s Don Giovanni at the last Salzburg Festival, and consists of introducing music other than opera. Here it is done in the epilogue, when in the midst of almost total darkness, the end of the Quartet no. 8 by Shostakovich, which includes several repetitions of the musical anagram of his own name and surname (DSCH, that is, Re-E flat-C-B) repeated on all four instruments. This does sound like expendable and a gratuitous and somewhat elementary gesture.

Aleksandra Durseneva and Miriam Mesak as Pelageia Grigorievna and her daughter at the end of the third act of the opera. Wilfried Hösl

At the end of the opera, Kovalyov walks through the Nevsky Prospect after having recovered his many noses, his plump figure and, therefore, his old respectability Social. He also takes the opportunity to resume his job as a gallant outside the police station, rejects the suitor that his mother wants to impose on him as a future wife and, right at the end, compliments a young woman whom he invites to visit him at his home and that Sérebrennikov turns into a girl who, with her blue coat and red balloon, represents almost the only notes of color in a gloomy and hopeless montage. Although the balloon ultimately slips from his hand and is lost in the air, as if, indeed, all illusion, innocence or hope were vain.

Shostakovich made it clear that his music was born to melt inseparably from the theatrical experience of seeing Plato Kovalyov’s troubled wandering through the gloomy and icy streets of Saint Petersburg represented on stage: “The action and the music are the same; none occupies a dominant position ”, he affirmed. It is not, indeed, music to listen to outside the theater, as it is more than ever at the inseparable service of a story. After only 21 representations , The nose fell out of favor on the eve of the Great Stalinist Terror because it was considered too attached to bourgeois tastes; years later, as we know, it would not be much better for his Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk , which would leave him an incurable wound. Its author would not see represented again The nose until 1974, a few months before his death, in a production of the Moscow Chamber Theater directed by Borís Prokovski, which is the same that could be seen at the Madrid Autumn Festival in 1992, and which is much more faithful to the original than the one that has just been released in Munich.

The The premiere marked the beginning of a new stage at the Bavarian State Opera, starring a new mayor, Serge Dorny, and a brand-new musical director, Vladimir Jurovski, who replace Nikolaus Bachler and Kirill Petrenko, respectively. Time will tell what characterizes this chapter to a history as glorious as that of this theater. Dorny’s first season includes proposals of undoubted appeal, at least on paper, and Jurovski arrives in Munich with the long experience accumulated in Glyndebourne, but with the difficult challenge of making Petrenko forget, for which both the public and the own orchestra of the theater felt authentic veneration.

His direction of The nose is dominated by perhaps excessive control, although it is true that it is about a very complex score by a Shostakovich substantially different from the best known of his symphonies and quartets, infinitely more radical, with very frequent time signature changes (with some as unusual as a 15 / 8 in the scene that opens the second act, number 8) and relentless rhythms that allow few freedoms. Even so, his attitude in the pit is more one of scoring with precision than of letting himself be carried away and experiencing music and action with emotion. He places the four domras and balalaikas in a proscenium box at the beginning of the opera, but Serébrennikov brings them to the stage in Ivan’s song in the second act (with a text that Shostakovich took from The Brothers Karamazov by Dostoyevski), with its performers playing on a rolling platform and dressed in colorful folk costumes, which contrasts with the black attire and balaclava with which nine percussionists play the bland interlude of the first act, also on stage, one of the many groundbreaking elements in Shostakovich’s orchestration, which begins already in the overture with an extensive passage for horn, trumpet and trombone. Another unusual instrument, which sounds in Ivan’s song with the balalaikas and just before the final chord (perhaps as a nod to Jonny spielt auf by Krenek), is the flexaton, here substituted by a musical saw.

A girl and Plato Kovalyov, both with their backs turned, in the final scene of the opera. Wilfried Hösl

If Jurovski agrees with solidity (and with a certain “new objectivity”), the same can be said of a collective and almost endless distribution, with up to 78 differentiated vocal parts (several singers have more than one role), a display that perhaps explains why what The nose does not visit opera houses more often. The only two singers who could be called protagonists are, of course, Plato Kovaliov and Ivan Yakovlevich, a civil servant and barber turned policemen, both sung and performed admirably by Boris Pinjasovich and the veteran Sergei Leiferkus. Laura Aikin plays Ivan’s wife, Praskovia Osipovna, and the no less experienced Doris Soffel plays the old lady. There are extremely acute tenor parts, such as the Nose itself (sober and excellent Sergei Shorojodov) and a policeman who climbs up to an E flat in the previous orchestral climax (balalaikas and domras included in the gigantic crescendo ) to the great interlude for percussion. In the final greetings, everyone let go of their additional noses that wrapped their faces with sighs of relief: according to their gestures when they found themselves free again, singing with them and with the fillings of the suits has had to be an extremely demanding experience . All those in charge of the stage came out to greet with T-shirts printed with a photo of Kirill Serébrennikov, who also thanked the applause in a pre-recorded video from his home in Moscow, after also removing a mask himself. There was not a single audible display of dissent with what was seen and heard in the entire theater. Stalinist Soviet of opera and modern Russia of montage), no one could have imagined that the opera composed by Shostakovich 90 years after the publication of Gogol’s tale, now other 90 years after its premiere and almost immediate disappearance from the Soviet stages, it was going to coincide with a time in which we all continue to have to frequently hide mouths and noses under the obligatory masks , which has also blurred the dividing lines between normality and abnormality. In fact, in the scene where a doctor (magnificent Gennadi Bezzubenkov) tries to re-stick Kovalyov’s nose, what he actually does is insert a swab, as if he were performing a nasopharyngeal smear for a PCR. How far away the two most recent productions of The Nose now seem: Barrie Kosky’s sarcastic, grotesque and carefree, in English, for London’s Royal Opera House (which includes a hilarious number tap dancing for nine giant noses with a life of their own), and the much deeper and visually irresistible one by William Kentridge for the Met in New York. Kirill Serébrennikov, in this montage that can be seen live streaming for free on Wednesday, has opted for a dystopian portrait of today’s Russia, cornered between the threats of the coronavirus and the authoritarian regime of Vladimir Putin. Nothing is crazy and no one is safe, as Nikolai Gogol recalls at the end of his original story: “But don’t absurd things happen everywhere? However, despite everything, when you really think about it, all of this has a certain importance. It does not matter what is said, because these types of events happen in the world: they rarely happen, but they do happen. ”