?? The Nova 111 List ??, the list of the most talented young people in Spain

There are only nine days left before the deadline for submitting applications to “The Nova 111 List”, the list that will bring together the 111 young people who will lead the future of our country’s economy. The initiative, promoted by Nova Talent, the global network that connects people with high potential, was launched on November 11 in Spain and today begins its replication in Sweden, which has been chosen as the second European country to continue research the brighter profiles with greater potential on the continent.

“The current circumstances facing the world as a result of the pandemic make it more important than ever to identify and promote the best prepared young people, because they are the ones who should lead us towards a more productive, fairer economy. and more resilient. these problems. We want these young people to be a source of inspiration for the rest of society in this complex stage ”, explains Ramón Rodrigáñez, co-founder and COO of Nova Talent.

Until midnight on January 20, young people between the ages of 25 and 35 who are building an exceptional academic and professional career, who speak languages, who can demonstrate international experience and have a clear vocation for leadership can apply directly to the one of the 11 sectors into which the list is divided: Technology; Health and life sciences; Politics and the public sector; Strategic advice; Entrepreneurship and startups; Legal services; Finance and investment; Engineering and energy; Social impact; Telecommunications and media; and retail, sales and marketing.

Likewise, people who think they know young people who want to be on this list – co-workers, company employees, friends or family – can also nominate anyone to be on the list. To date, more than 1,000 applications have already been registered.

In a first phase, the Nova Talent team, through a process developed and tested for more than two decades, will select the 20 finalists from each vertical. Subsequently, the ten winners from each sector, who will constitute the “ Nova 111 list ”, will be chosen by a jury of experts from the industry of the Nova network and representatives of leading companies who support the initiative. , such as pharmaceutical company Novartis, the digital job portal Jobandtalent, the social entrepreneurship network Ashoka, the leisure startup Fever or the consultancy firm Bain & Company.

The final list will be published on March 1. And during the spring (with a date to be determined, depending on the evolution of the pandemic) will take place the awards ceremony, during which the winners will be able to meet and establish direct contact with the leaders of the companies. benchmark in their sectors. In addition, they will be directly part of the global Nova community, present in more than 70 countries and whose members belong to the top 3% of each sector, and will be connected with a mentor, a coach and networking opportunities that them. will help to maximize. the impact of your professional career.

