the number of daily cases of COVID-19 and the decrease in hospital pressure

Posted: Saturday November 28, 2020 2:38 PM

Spain cannot lower its guard even if the data is slightly more favorable. “It is true that the situation is stabilizing and decreasing, but it is also true that it is fragile, unstable and worrying,” said Health Minister Salvador Illa, who insisted that the goal is that the cumulative incidence in Spain is less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. We are still far away and that in the last two weeks this figure is down. 14 days ago, Spain had a cumulative incidence of 470 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Now it’s over 160 points below. The numbers of patients admitted to ICUs who are destined for the coronavirus are also encouraging. Over the past two weeks, the occupancy percentage has also decreased: from over 32.00%, it now drops to 28.44%. A decrease in numbers that they have seen, for example, in Cantabria. There, the number of people hospitalized has declined, although new positives increase by 30: there are 128 new cases in the past 24 hours and one has died.

These are the data offered by the autonomous communities. In Navarre, a pioneering community in taking restrictive measures in this second wave, they added 104 new infections, 58 less than those added on Thursday. In Murcia, for its part, they registered 216 cases and five deaths. They are down from the day before, when they added 31 positives and four more deaths. In La Rioja, there are five new positives, reaching 1,051 active cases across the community.

Red or orange lights in most of Spain

In Catalonia, hospitalizations have fallen by 20% in just one week. The Catalan community added 1,546 positives and 61 deaths in the last day. However, the regrowth rate continues to decline and is already at summer levels. The good flow of data means that the Generalitat is maintaining plans to remove this municipal confinement during the December bridge. Exactly, there are still eyes on the vaccination plan. Catalonia will have 900,000 doses in the first quarter of 2021.

In the Valencian Community, infections have also decreased, registering 1,201 new cases, 144 fewer than the day before. In this territory, hospital pressure has also fallen, with some 1,300 people admitted to the service, 282 in ICU, about 70 less than the day before. And in this sense, the cumulative incidence has also fallen to 273 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Euskadi, the number of infections continues to fall. In the past 24 hours, 618 new cases have been diagnosed, the positivity rate drops to 5.3% and the number of patients admitted to both the ICU and the ward is also decreasing, leading the territory to be one step from the hospital exit. red alarm level. At Santa Marina Hospital in Bizkaia, several positive cases were detected, which led to restricting visits to patients, with the exception of terminally ill patients. In addition, massive screening of patients and workers is underway.

For its part, Castilla y León has decreed perimeter confinement in Ávila and Segovia. You can travel between these two provinces, but not to the rest of the community’s territories, or vice versa. This is, as the Council has supported, an upside down containment, as these are the provinces with the lowest incidence of coronavirus.

Data in Galicia is also improving. There, 355 new positives were detected in the last 24 hours, 71 less than the day before, although it should be noted that 417 fewer PCRs were performed. Currently, there are more than 8,211 active cases, 241 fewer than the previous day. And in Andalusia, they managed to reduce 2,000 infections per day. During the last day, 1,864 cases were counted, including 294 hospitalized and 74 deaths. In this way, it seems that the perimeter closures and restrictions issued by the Junta de Andalucía are finally bearing fruit.