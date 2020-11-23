The number of doses of the vaccine that Health will buy “far exceeds” that of the Spanish population

“The total number of doses to be contracted far exceeds that of the European and Spanish population.” This statement was made at a press conference by María Jesús Lamas, director of the Spanish Medicines Agency (Aemps), a message that dispels doubts about the number of vaccine doses that Spain will receive and, by therefore, on the number of people who can be vaccinated in Spain. as long as there is a valid coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine must be cleared by the European Medicines Agency to be supplied, following the criteria that apply to the purchase of the rest of the medicines and vaccines, but once that happens, “there will be doses to administer immediately after “, the director of Aemps.

In this way, the Lamas wanted to remind that on this occasion, due to the novelty and the urgency of the pandemic, “we do not buy a medicine already manufactured, but rather that we share the risks with the business”.

At the moment, Europe is considering a portfolio of seven vaccines from seven different companies and has signed a contract with five of them. The strategy for its purchase, explained the expert, “is to make an advance purchase to allow companies to increase their production in order to be able to meet the needs of Europe and the countries which have not been able to contribute to development. “.

“We do not know if they will all come to fruition and therefore the portfolio maximizes the chances of having a vaccine,” added the director of the agency. And before knowing which vaccine will win the race, the government intends to approve the vaccination strategy this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers. The priority groups who will receive the first syringes will be distributed to one of the 13,000 primary care centers in the country.

Sources at the Ministry of Health estimate that our country will receive 140 million doses of the seven vaccines that are part of the EU’s advance purchase agreement, which would allow around 80 million vaccines.